Even in hot stock market TSP investors love super-cool G fund

Despite 20-30-plus-percent returns for the TSP’s C, S and I stock index funds last year, a slight majority of federal workers investing for retirement have most of their optional retirement nest egg money in the super-safe, Treasury securities G fund.

The C fund, which tracks the S&P 500 index, returned 31.45% in 2019. The small cap S fund return was 27.97% and the international stock index I fund was up 27.97%. The F fund (bonds) return was 8.68% while the popular G fund returned 2.24% in calendar 2019.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, the TSP total value was $632.6 billion.

The ups and downs of the stock market are reason so many investors go with the G fund, which never has a loss or big gains. The record long bull market — 10-plus years without a correction of 20% — can cause investor heartburn for people who track changes and try to guess where events, like the current Coronavirus situation, will take the markets. Some investors consider a stock market downturn as a time to buy because stocks, if and when they go up, are on sale. Others believe in retreating to a “safe” investment like the G fund during a downturn, while they wait for the markets to rise. Some who did that in 2008-2009 to ride out the Great Recession still haven’t returned to the stock market.

In 2018 the C fund was down 4.4%, the S fund was down 9.3% and the I fund was down 13.4%. The bond F fund was up 0.2% while the G fund was up 2.9%. Stocks took a nose-dive from Sept. 20 to Dec. 24, 2018, and the C fund was down 19% by Christmas Eve — almost at the magic 20% level which signals major downward correction. To compare 2018 and 2019 and hear financial planner Arthur Stein’s thoughts, click here.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, the G fund annualized return was 2.24% for one year; 2.49% over three years; 2.27% for five years and 2.23% over a 10-year period. The C fund’s one-year return was 31.45%; for three years it was 15.25%; for five years it was 11.71%; and over a 10-year period it was 13.59%.

Over the same time periods the S fund (small cap stocks) return was 27.97% for one year; 10.97% for three years; 8.84% for five years and 12.72% over 10 years.

Among the popular self-adjusting Lifecycle funds the L-income’s — with the smallest percentage of stocks and largest investment in treasury securities and bonds — return was 7.60% last year. The L-2030 fund return was 17.60% and the L-2050 returned 23.33% in 2018.

