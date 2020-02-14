Holiday or just another day at the office?

Do you have the day off? Or are you on the job today? Since 9/11, the number of jobs in law enforcement, inspection, safety and public health, who are on duty 24/7 has expanded.

In the private sector, not so much. Many people remember when George Washington’s birthday —the original holiday — was a bigger deal with merchants in many cities (D.C. for sure) offering door-buster sales. Like cars slightly used for $99 and TV sets for 99 cents. All you had to do was camp out overnight in the middle of February for a shot at one or two items on sale. A simpler time.

Many private companies no longer, if they ever did, give workers the day off with pay. In areas like D.C. many, many people whose jobs depend on federal shoppers, parkers and lunch eaters, have to work. Some private sector folks complain that it’s a federal-bank holiday, but not a national observance. Whatever the drill, enjoy.

If you are working you must be fairly important. At least necessary. Either way, thanks.

Advertisement

If you’re off, enjoy the 3-day weekend. Back on duty Tuesday!

Happy holiday.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

Presidents’ Day never actually falls on the actual date of any commander in chief’s birthday. Four president’s have been born in February — George Washington, William Henry Harrison, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan — but all too early or late in the month to ever fall on the holiday.

Source: History.com

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.