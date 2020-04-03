Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

The TSP millionaires club just lost nearly half its members

April 3, 2020 5:17 pm
 
4 min read
      

There’s just no escaping the economic downfall created by the coronavirus pandemic.

All the signs are there. Every single Thrift Savings Plan fund took a much-anticipated nosedive last month.

More TSP participants are withdrawing from their accounts. Inter-fund transfers — albeit from a relatively small group of participants — are up too.

Even the number of the TSP millionaires is down — by 45% at the end of March.

Advertisement

According to the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, the agency that oversees the TSP, just 27,212 participants were part of the famed “millionaires club” at the end of the last month.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

That group includes federal employees of all stripes who have, on average, been investing in the TSP for 29-plus years. Those participants have primarily stuck with the C, S and I funds, through the good times and the bad.

Now is certainly one of those “bad times.”

Compare the March total with the 49,620 TSP millionaires at the end of 2019, before the average person on the street even knew what the coronavirus was or where it came from.

At the end of 2019, the highest TSP account balance stood at nearly $7.4 million. Now, the highest account balance is $6.37 million.

Compare TSP account balance at the end of the 2019 (left) with account balances at the end of March (right). (Source: Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board)

A closer look at the data reinforces what most of us already know: retirement accounts have taken some serious hits this past month, and it’s all due to wild swings of the stock market.

Many feds are delaying their retirements now because of it all, at least until the market bounces back a little bit, said Greg Klingler, director of wealth management for the Government Employee Benefits Association (GEBA).

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

“The markets as they are today have never seen anything like this before, a pandemic with this level of contagious nature and this level of potential mortality,” he said in an interview. “The markets have not seen this, so the markets are latching on to bits and pieces of information and trying to make decisions accordingly.”

Klingler described recent stock market volatility as a kind of “saw tooth” — low lows one day, followed by high highs the next.

So when will the market hit rock bottom? And what should you do in the meantime?

Klingler warned against anyone offering a confident prediction; they’re probably using very limited data and information to hedge their best guesses.

“We’re closer to the bottom than we are to the top,” he said. “Typically when you’re sitting in that place you do not want to sell, because the last thing you want to do is buy high and sell low. Selling now would effectively cause that.”

So what would the TSP millionaire, or the former one, do?

This is one of those times where financial planning is everything.

Remember, corrections in the market happen; situations like this are why you planned in the first place. Federal employees with properly diversified portfolios should stay the course, Klingler said.

“You lean on your fixed investments and you start spending that money for the time being until your equity has increased,” he said. “You shouldn’t be worried if you’re in a properly diversified portfolio. This is what it’s planned for; this is why we diversify.”

And for those who haven’t planned or diversified?

“It may be time to just reevaluate where you are,” Klinger said. “If you can take on more risk or if you have more money sitting on the sidelines, as we get closer to the bottom, it’s not a bad time to have more money enter the market, whether that be through rebalancing or actually adding money to the market.”

“We have nothing to attach this to, and the average investor is reaching and grasping on every piece of information that they see, trying to make a strong decision,” he said. “What we’re telling our members is that unfortunately we don’t have a crystal ball. I can tell people that I think we are closer to the bottom of the market than the top.

Planning for those market corrections and then reassuring yourself when the moment comes is difficult, though.

There’s little to compare this moment to, Klingler said. Maybe the 1918-1919 Spanish flu, but the stock market didn’t exist then.

“Make decisions accordingly,” he said. “Now more than ever before is it important to make sure that you’re diversified properly, to make sure your portfolio represents your risk tolerance and to move forward thinking mathematically, and not getting caught up in emotion.”

Nearly Useless Factoid

By David Thornton

Mount Everest is still growing, at a rate of about one-quarter inch per year.

Source: National Geographic

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Nicole Ogrysko

Nicole Ogrysko is a reporter for Federal News Network focusing on the federal workforce and federal pay and benefits. Follow @nogryskoWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Benefits coronavirus Federal Report Government Employee Benefits Association Greg Klingler Mike Causey Mike Causey Federal Report Pay & Benefits Retirement TSP TSP millionaires

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 02, 2020 Close Change YTD*
L Income 20.1060 0.0776 (4.56%)
L 2020 27.5864 0.1131 (5.23%)
L 2030 29.6979 0.3138 (13.35%)
L 2040 31.6646 0.3980 (15.92%)
L 2050 17.9824 0.2562 (18.13%)
G Fund 16.4169 0.0004 0.40%
F Fund 20.3671 0.0137 3.10%
C Fund 37.1334 0.8384 (19.65%)
S Fund 38.2998 0.3170 (28.14%)
I Fund 24.6188 0.3514 (22.70%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

3|31 Certified Government Meeting...
4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|6 Transition Connection
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USACE, FEMA team up to battle to COVID-19

Today in History

1948: President Harry Truman signs Marshall Plan