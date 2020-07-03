Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Federal Report
 
...

Feds dig deep, literally, to help others

July 3, 2020 1:00 am
 
4 min read
      

How’s this for a Fourth of July thought: Federal employees have delivered nearly 2.5 million pounds of groceries to food banks and pantries throughout the U.S. in the last few weeks.

You and I will be grilling steaks or maybe a Costco-sized hunk of salmon, and steaming ears of corn this weekend. I just spent $30 on a liter of Tequila so I can make margaritas.  Meanwhile, according to the Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service, 11.1% of U.S. households have — to use the contemporary vernacular — food insecurity for at least part of the year. That means they’re hungry, or they’re unsure where their next bag of groceries will come from.

Food insecurity isn’t confined to rural or inner city areas. In Montgomery County, Maryland, the Manna food bank provides 11,000 families with food.

To help, the annual Feds Feed Families drive is in full swing and runs through July. So I decided to make this column a salute to the feds and their agencies who are contributing.

Advertisement

If you want to see a great example of a data driven website, check out the dashboard engineered by the Agriculture Department’s chief information officer shop. Click on button #4 to see who’s giving and how much. Transportation Security Administration employees donated 990 pounds earlier this week. Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement delivered 900 pounds. USDA’s Agriculture Research Service recorded 13,000 pounds. Even employees a at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services — 13,400 of whom are facing furloughs — have contributed food.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

When I interviewed Lavinia “Vinnie” Panizo, a USDA employee who is also national chair of Feds Feed Families, I suggested the dashboard would spur competition among agencies. A true national chair, she replied that every donation is equally appreciated. Unlike the cardboard thermometers posted on easels in lobbies, this as-it-happens website I think shows how a little technology can spur on a charitable drive.

Panizo called the site one of the funnest features of this year’s drive. You can watch the totals rise, or check the donations department-by-department, even agency-by-agency. Panizo said that some 2,000 individuals have participated. When I checked last, the race for silver and bronze top donating departments appeared to occur among Agriculture, Health and Human Services and Homeland Security, with about 750,000 pounds between them. The can-do Defense Department is way out in front, with nearly 1.4 million pounds. I won’t embarrass an agency that has to do with roofs over poor peoples’ heads, but so far it’s done 360 pounds.

The drive offers several ways to donate — among them is field gleaning. That’s a real phenomenon, and a lot of people are doing it, Panizo said. It requires physical labor, harvesting unused or still-on-the-stalk crops. The idea of leaving gleanings for the poor goes back at least to the authors of Leviticus.

USDA employee Heidi Hopkins posted at the Feds Feed Families site an account of gleaning. It took place during the 2019 drive, but it’s typical. She and nine other Region 6 Resource Planning and Monitoring group employees took on an orchard. The trees grew in a backyard near the Portland, Oregon office. The owners couldn’t keep up with it so the USDA group harvested 300 pounds of apples and pears and donated them to a local food bank.

Franklin Roosevelt, in his 1941 State of the Union speech, famously added freedom from want and freedom from fear to the Constitutionally-guaranteed freedoms of speech and religion. Roosevelt was actually referring to the world at large, which was facing the threats of Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany. Roosevelt meant securing “to every nation a healthy peacetime life for its inhabitants.”

But the idea took hold as a national goal. Since the 1960s federal government programs have expended trillions of dollars through a myriad of aid and assistance programs. But there’s always that last mile that requires a more localized, personal approach. The Feds Feed Families program provides just that opportunity.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

In 2018, Lisa Piccirillo, then a graduate student at the University of Texas, Austin, took a week to solve a problem which had stumped mathematicians for nearly 50 years. She solved The Conway knot — a slice of a higher-dimensional knot with 11 crossings — after hearing about it at a conference. Her answer: It’s not slice. This revelation earned her a tenure track job at MIT, which she began Wednesday.

Source: Quanta Magazine

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agricultural Research Service Agriculture Department All News Commentary Defense Department Economic Research Services Federal Report Feds Feed Families Lavinia Panizo Mike Causey Tom Temin Tom Temin Commentary Workforce

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 07, 2020 Close Change YTD*
L Income 21.2148 -0.0541 (0.23%)
L 2025 10.0628 -0.0596 -
L 2030 34.1982 -0.2452 (2.80%)
L 2035 10.0819 -0.0791 -
L 2040 37.4478 -0.3212 (3.64%)
L 2045 10.0946 -0.0925 -
L 2050 21.7627 -0.2132 (4.42%)
L 2055 10.1173 -0.1219 -
L 2060 10.1174 -0.1218 -
L 2065 10.1175 -0.1218 -
G Fund 16.4493 0.0003 0.59%
F Fund 20.9946 0.0391 6.08%
C Fund 46.4489 -0.5078 (3.15%)
S Fund 53.3353 -0.7074 (5.85%)
I Fund 29.6545 -0.3978 (11.08%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fort Drum Soldier saves newborn's life at local restaurant