Mike Causey
 
Federal Report
 
...

TSP millionaires club makes big comeback!

July 6, 2020 5:00 pm
 
2 min read
      

Thanks to the coronavirus’ hit on the world economy, the number of federal workers and retirees with million-dollar Thrift Savings Plan accounts now stands at 47,219.

That’s a big jump from March 31 when it had slipped to 27,212;  but in December the number of TSP millionaires was 49,620.  The uptick in club membership, after the big decline, seems to indicate that many investors stayed the course and did not flee the stock market as so many investors did during the Great Recession.

The number with account balances between $50,000 and $249,000 edged up slightly to 1,492,088 — from 1,487,306 at the end of last year.

What a difference a few months make.

Many investors are sticking with the stock market in the belief and hope that its up and down performance this year represents a buying opportunity. Some have shared their strategy with Federal News Network. They are dollar-cost-averaging (investing the same amount of money each pay period) so the amount of shares they buy depends on the actual price of the C, S and I funds at the time. During the Great Recession of 2008-09, hundreds of thousands moved some, most and in many cases all of their retirement nest egg into the super-safe, never has a bad day, Treasury securities G fund. Many never returned to the stock funds and many continued to buy G fund shares exclusively missing out 11-year bull market, the longest in U.S stock market history.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

Numbers are merely snap shots and don’t predict with any accuracy peaks and valleys. But they are important. Here are the three charts showing TSP balances as of June 30, versus those at the end of last year:

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 02, 2020 Close Change YTD*
L Income 21.1910 0.0389 (0.23%)
L 2025 10.0404 0.0404 -
L 2030 34.1084 0.1647 (2.80%)
L 2035 10.0531 0.0531 -
L 2040 37.3328 0.2145 (3.64%)
L 2045 10.0617 0.0617 -
L 2050 21.6880 0.1415 (4.42%)
L 2055 10.0780 0.0780 -
L 2060 10.0780 0.0780 -
L 2065 10.0781 0.0781 -
G Fund 16.4477 0.0003 0.59%
F Fund 20.9449 0.0320 6.08%
C Fund 46.2229 0.2200 (3.15%)
S Fund 53.2754 0.2536 (5.85%)
I Fund 29.5401 0.3973 (11.08%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

