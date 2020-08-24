Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Federal Report
 
...

What’s a VERA without a VSIP?

August 24, 2020 1:43 am
 
3 min read
      

Note: This story originally mentioned the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s early retirement and buyout offers, which the agency made to employees in early March. Federal News Network has since learned those workforce changes were withdrawn on March 16 due to the pandemic.  

We’ve seen a handful of agencies offer early retirements in recent months. And for many of these organizations, there’s been a common theme to the offers.

There’s no money. It’s just a quick ticket to retirement.

Knee-deep in IT modernization initiatives, the Agriculture Department made early retirement offers to IT specialists and others within its Office of the Chief Information Officer. USDA’s OCIO needs fresh talent with emerging skills, and after consolidating its data centers and networks, it makes sense that the department doesn’t need quite as many people to manage IT.

Advertisement

Under a Voluntary Early Retirement Authority (VERA), federal employees are eligible only if they have 20 years of service at age 50 or 25 years of service at any age. Eligible employees are allowed to voluntarily retire and earn an immediate annuity.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Perhaps hopeful (or fearful) their own organization was brewing up comparable plans to USDA, some readers asked if we knew of any other agencies who were making a similar offer.

The Transportation Security Administration announced in May it would offer early retirements to eligible employees, again with no buyout.

Early retirements were also part of the slew of workforce changes the Postal Service had initially planned. USPS made no mention of buyouts, only early retirements.

There may be others, but by my count, only two agencies come to mind as having offered a chunk of change with their early-retirement call this year.

The Defense Contract Management Agency implemented a Voluntary Early Retirement Authority (VERA) and Voluntary Separation Incentive Pay (VSIP) earlier this spring, citing shortfalls in both its operations and maintenance budget as one reason for the early-out and early retirement offer.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation offered VERA/VSIP options to a whopping 20% of its workforce back on March 5. It feels like ages since we reported the news, but the FDIC offered incentives worth six month’s salary, or even a year’s pay for some employees.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

The agency later with withdrew those early retirement and buyout offers in mid-March during the height of the pandemic.

Some FDIC salaries top out at $273,400, including locality pay. An FDIC corporate manager, for example, can make anywhere from $117,254-to-$195,445. That would have been quite the incentive payment, and it probably seems like a dream compared to the $25,000 max VSIP still in place from the early aughts.

That’s right, the maximum Voluntary Incentive Payment hasn’t budged in nearly 20 years, and there are no signs it will any time soon.

Congress made a halfhearted attempt to raise the maximum to $40,000 with the annual defense authorization bill, but the provision went nowhere once Congress realized it actually had to appropriate more money to pay for a better buyout deal.

The Office of Personnel Management also suggested raising the maximum incentive payment in recent years, but again, the proposal went nowhere.

So it’s been at least two years since Congress or the administration made an attempt at raising the statutory VSIP max, and I’m willing to bet $40,000 buyouts aren’t coming any time soon.

So where does that leave you?

Some of you told us two years ago a $25,000 buyout just wasn’t appealing, especially after taxes.

There are, of course, implications for taking a VERA, especially if you’re looking to hang on to your federal health insurance in retirement.

But what about now? Are you still eyeing an early retirement even if it comes with nothing — just early access to your annuity?

Nearly Useless Factoid

By David Thornton

Supai, Arizona, a small community within the Grand Canyon, is the only place in the U.S. that still gets its mail delivered by mule.

Source: Smithsonian Insider

Nicole Ogrysko

Nicole Ogrysko is a reporter for Federal News Network focusing on the federal workforce and federal pay and benefits. Follow @nogryskoWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agriculture Department All News buyout Defense Contract Management Agency early retirements Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Federal Report Mike Causey Pay & Benefits Retirement Transportation Security Administration Voluntary Early Retirement Authority Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment Workforce

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 04, 2020 Close Change YTD*
L Income 21.5748 -0.0356 2.27%
L 2025 10.4386 -0.0354 -
L 2030 35.7293 -0.1455 3.75%
L 2035 10.5765 -0.0474 -
L 2040 39.4450 -0.1916 4.13%
L 2045 10.6702 -0.0556 -
L 2050 23.0838 -0.1275 4.38%
L 2055 10.8603 -0.0668 -
L 2060 10.8603 -0.0669 -
L 2065 10.8604 -0.067 -
G Fund 16.4664 0.0003 0.70%
F Fund 21.0419 -0.125 6.79%
C Fund 50.7582 -0.4171 9.67%
S Fund 58.0927 -0.5218 6.70%
I Fund 30.8661 -0.0668 -4.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program