On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Federal Report

Are you thankful for those Thanksgiving leftovers?

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 27, 2020 6:00 am
4 min read
      

Thanksgiving day itself is to busy and ritualized for most people to think about the thanks part. But why should the giving of thanks be concentrated on just one day?

This came to mind watching a General Motors television ad. A young couple, both slim and fit, are exchanging gifts. She hands him his and hers wristwatches. He walks her to the driveway to present his two gifts: a gigantic creamy blue pickup truck and an equally imposing crimson red SUV. The joke in the ad occurs when the woman hops in and embraces the pickup as the “hers.”

The house behind them is a huge, ultramodern, glass affair, with what looks like a marble driveway. With a multimillion dollar house at the end of a long, wreath-trimmed driveway, and the means to buy $150,000 worth of automotive baubles with total insouciance, that fictional couple certainly has a lot to be thankful for. What a remarkable set of assumptions behind an ad no doubt vetted by focus groups and color consultants. I imagine the admen conjured up a Google millionaire married to a life coach for the existentially-challenged software class. They live in Marin County.

Nah, not my house (or garage) either. I’m just glad my decade-old turbo VW still kicks butt.

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.

I asked a few feds about what they are thankful for in this most remarkable of years.  I also asked about white meat/dark meat preferences. No one answered they were grateful for a new car with a grill the size of a studio apartment. Federal managers are, though, gratified by their work and the results it brings.

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, perhaps not surprisingly, is thankful for progress in the battle against The Virus, “thanks to the devoted and selfless efforts of thousands of scientists, who dropped everything to bring all of their talents and resources to take on the worst pandemic in 102 years.” Collins, who prefers white meat and the Friday hash made from the leftovers, also said he wished the public health messages about masks, social distancing and hand washing “had been more widely adopted, rather than becoming fragmented and politicized. Tens of thousands of lives could have been saved,” he wrote.

Coincidentally, I also asked NIH’s chief information officer, Andrea Norris. She had a similar thought. “I am thankful for my colleagues at the National Institutes of Health who are working tirelessly to accelerate the development of tests, treatments and vaccines for Covid-19 and by the many individuals who are providing front line assistance and medical care to the millions of people around the world who are affected by this global pandemic.”

She added, too, that a “beautiful and very spirited first granddaughter turned one.” This new grandma also prefers white meat, adding “I like the leftovers better than the real meal!”

Legendary football coach George Allen said that in his house, the three main pillars were family, flag and football, or something like that. Or maybe one of the sons said that’s what he said. Anyway, National Institute of Standards and Technology Fellow Ron Ross — his preference is white meat — echoed that idea in expressing thanks for his family, “the incredible freedom we have been blessed with this in this great country of ours,” and for being able “to serve the American people in helping protect the security of our information and the computing systems we depend on.” Ross himself is a combination quarterback and coach to the federal cybersecurity players.

See the themes? Family, work, colleagues, purpose — for many feds those are the abiding values. I also asked a contractor association head, who can probably afford his-and-hers GMC uber-vehicles. He said the millions of government employees, uniformed personnel, and contractors “who get up every day and do their jobs to the best of their ability … are worthy of daily gratitude.”

A retired Social Security employee with whom I occasionally correspond expressed thanks for having another year with his 91-year-old mother, “the most important person in my life.” He stays away from meat altogether.

I also asked people what is the one thing they would like to see Joe Biden do once he’s inaugurated as President. Ross “would like to see a continued emphasis on promoting  cybersecurity education in elementary schools, high schools, and colleges and universities.”  Andrea Norris “hope[s] that the Biden administration will bring a renewed respect for public service and inspire current and future generations to be part of a workforce that impacts the lives of individuals like no other career choice.” Several feds have expressed the same thing in recent days.

        Read more Federal Report news.

Francis Collins’s hope is that Biden brings a “focus on unity in all things, brings us back together. One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

And the retiree calls on Biden to do this: “Make sure that the vaccine works and gain the trust of the public by being the first in line.”

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    NIH chief information officer that guided agency through pandemic inducted as NAPA fellow

    Technology Read more

    State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s ‘exceptional’ volunteer workforce

    Workforce Read more
Related Topics
Biden administration Commentary Federal Report federal service National Institutes of Health pandemic Thanksgiving Tom Temin Tom Temin Commentary

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 25, 2020 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.0527 -0.0044 1.01%
L 2025 10.9262 -0.0047 -
L 2030 37.7869 -0.0196 0.12%
L 2035 11.2457 -0.0063 -
L 2040 42.1678 -0.0252 -0.21%
L 2045 11.4628 -0.007 -
L 2050 24.9152 -0.0161 -0.56%
L 2055 11.8999 -0.0091 -
L 2060 11.9000 -0.009 -
L 2065 11.9001 -0.0091 -
G Fund 16.4945 0.0004 0.82%
F Fund 21.1087 -0.0033 6.30%
C Fund 53.9482 -0.0842 2.69%
S Fund 69.3425 0.2358 3.97%
I Fund 33.9987 -0.0519 -10.53%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need