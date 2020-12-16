Is 2021 the year of the fed?

Whether you’re looking to move up in your federal career, hoping to become a first-time civil servant, or you are at the point where you’ll take any secure job, 2021 could be your year. Could job and tech fatigue, or working from home, trigger a massive wave of retirements as the nation, hopefully, recovers from the pandemic? If so, will you be in a position to take advantage of what could be a once-in-a-lifetime situation on the career front?

While many businesses have closed or cutback operations and even state and local governments are trimming their payroll, a job with Uncle Sam has been a blessing (compared to the alternatives) during the year of the COVID-19 panic. And its only going to get better according to Kathy Troutman, who is the Daniel Boone of scouts when it comes to finding a federal job. She founded The Resume Place Inc. and has been helping people get government jobs, and helping government workers get BETTER jobs, for four decades. Qualifying for and actually getting a federal job has never been easy. Something most bureaucrat-bashers don’t get or want to consider. But its true.

Finding job openings is relatively easy. But then what? Are there buzz words and key phrases you need to use to guarantee that your CV will be looked at and seriously considered? Are there tricks to the trade? Very much so says Kathy, who will be my guest on today’s Your Turn radio show at 10 a.m. streaming here or on the radio at 1500 AM in the D.C. metro area.

The expert job-tracker believes 2021 — less than a month away — will be one of the best times ever to find (or move up the ladder) a federal job. And that it will be one of the best jobs around for perhaps a long, long time. Secure. No pay cuts or furloughs. And expanding. Why now? Why 2021?

Three primary reasons according to expert Troutman which are: the worldwide pandemic, the worldwide pandemic and the worldwide pandemic.

Troutman believes that 2021 could see the retirement tidal wave that “experts” have been predicting since the 1990s actually happening next year. She suspects there will be a record number of retirements “due to virtual work now in most agencies.. all new ways of working, zoom meetings all day,” likely pushing many senior feds into retirement. People who’ve been stuck at home for 6-to-8 months and are sick of virtual work and anxious to have the freedom to travel again and have fun, when that comes back in style. She predicts lots more room at the top, which is good news if you are on the ladder and plan to stick around for another decade or two.

Troutman says the new president and his agenda — still in the works in many cases — will mean new people and new ideas. In addition there will be several thousand Schedule C and other political jobs opening up in a matter of weeks. She also thinks there will be lots of turnover in the career Senior Executive Service opening the promotion pipeline for hundreds if not thousands of people. She also says there will be more direct hire authority jobs. Bottom line: if you want in, want up or want out, now is the time. The show will be archived on our home page so you can listen later, refer it to a friend or both. But check it out. Could make 2021 a good year for you and your family.

