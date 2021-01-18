On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Federal Report

Under new management, so everything’s great, right?

By Mike Causey @mcauseyWFED
January 18, 2021 8:30 pm
3 min read
      

The end of the Trump Administration is supposed to mean happy-days-are-here-again for many rank-and-file and mid-level feds and postal workers.  Lots of them, maybe a majority, have felt unappreciated, attacked or downright hated or despised by their political bosses over the past four years.  Some feel their leaders were put in charge to downgrade or destroy their agencies and change their long-standing missions.  Workers at the Internal Revenue Service were constantly asked to do more with less. And fewer people. Many postal employees felt their political leaders were assigned to make the service look bad, so more of its business could (should) be transferred to the private sector.  Feds at the EPA and other agencies were often accused of foot-dragging. The new Biden-Harris team should represent  joy unconfined for the majority of federal and postal union leaders who have spent the last four years fighting White House efforts to cutback union rights, reverse teleworking and generally crack the whip against bureaucrats who were thought to be dragging their feet or sabotaging administration programs.

But while many are delighted the old guard is being replaced, some long time feds recall that it is often easier for politicians who are “friends’ of civil servants to stitch them up when necessary.

Marnie, a  reader who said she is “delighted” the government-savvy Biden team is taking over says its important for people to recall—or maybe learn for the first time—that there were three years without pay raises for feds under the Obama administration, which also cut back on bonuses and other awards  The pay freezes—which eliminated locality adjustments for 5 years—weren’t done to punish feds. They were part of a program designed to save $60 billion over 10 years to help recover from the Great Recession the administration inherited.  But while not a punishment, the pay freezes sailed through Congress and shocked (though it shouldn’t have) those who thought the bureaucracy untouchable.

“I am for Joe Biden-Kamala Harris all the way,”Marnie said. That said, she points out that the experienced team the administration is bringing in is “sort of a mixed bag…” Most are long time (former) public servants with a respect for government employees.  “But at the same time,” she said, “they know where some of the weak spots are and they are adept at getting things done to ‘improve’ the bureaucracy.” Even if some of those improvements meant belt-tightening for feds.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

In January 2017 Government Executive did an excellent excellent rundown on the track record of the Obama administration as it related to federal workers, their pay, retirement and bonuses. Both President Obama and then VP — as of tomorrow, President — Joe Biden were wholeheartedly supported by most federal-postal union leaders who fumed silently, for the most part, when their team proposed the two-year pay freeze and supported a third year partly to appease congressional Republicans. The main difference, many feel, between the Obama and Trump administrations was attitude. The Obama team often made cuts or proposals feds didn’t like but also didn’t take personally. Team Trump often came across—by accident or design—as angry and seeking revenge.

Surely the  federal government should/must do a better job of protecting citizens from the pandemic than have most of the 50 states. Even thought most of the federal, state and local officials who are making policy and decisions have already had their shots.

For many feds a lot depends on how the new team and their new bosses understand, treat and respect them.  If they feel good about themselves and their jobs, and the way their bosses respect and treat them, they handle just about anything.  Including things like a pay freeze.  And most of the signs are very good. But…

Don’t throw away your overcoat just yet.  Things have a way of changing.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By David Thornton

You can taste garlic with your feet. If you cut a clove of garlic in half, place it in a bag, take it into another room that doesn’t smell like garlic, and place your bare feet in that bag, you’ll taste garlic after about an hour.

Source: Popular Science 

        Read more Federal Report news.
Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Commentary Federal Report Mike Causey Workforce

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jan 15, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.3489 -0.044 5.15%
L 2025 11.2380 -0.0483 -
L 2030 39.1234 -0.2133 11.26%
L 2035 11.6832 -0.0701 -
L 2040 43.9601 -0.2878 13.16%
L 2045 11.9876 -0.0843 -
L 2050 26.1356 -0.1962 14.79%
L 2055 12.6111 -0.1164 -
L 2060 12.6112 -0.1164 -
L 2065 12.6113 -0.1164 -
G Fund 16.5140 0.0004 0.97%
F Fund 21.0356 0.0272 7.50%
C Fund 56.1305 -0.4057 18.31%
S Fund 78.1968 -0.9217 31.85%
I Fund 36.0051 -0.4036 8.17%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration