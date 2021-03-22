On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Is your TSP account taking you where you want to go?

By Mike Causey @mcauseyWFED
March 22, 2021 5:00 pm
2 min read
      

Ever board a bus to take you to a winter vacation in Daytona Beach only to wake up when it reached its true destination: Detroit?

Not that there’s anything wrong with Detroit but…

Your bad! But stuff happens. Sometimes you get on the wrong boat, bus, train or investment vehicle. One that isn’t going where they are thinking. It happens. A lot.

So how many Thrift Savings Plan investors don’t understand exactly what their retirement nest egg is invested in? Maybe more than you think.

        Example:

Example:

From time to time we hear from people who say the stock fund (C, S or I Fund) they’ve invested in isn’t doing as well as the returns reported in the newspaper. Sometimes it’s a timeline issue involving when the returns were reported. But sometimes people, through no fault of their own (or the TSPs), are just in the wrong fund. Simple as that.

Recently heard from a fed who early this month contacted us about his investments in the C fund. He wrote, “How is it that the Dow Jones average went up 300 points, but the valuation of my TSP share went down…and I took a hit? The folks at the TSP cannot seem to answer that question.”

We found one. Kim Weaver, the spokesperson for the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (it runs the TSP) said:

Mike,

Without knowing what fund he’s invested in, I can’t address his specific rate of return. However, as noted, the TSP Funds do not track the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). For U.S. stocks, we offer the C and S Funds:

The Dow Jones Completion Index (S Fund) offers the mid- and small capitalized stocks that compliment and “complete” the U.S. stock market when added to the C Fund.

        Read more: Federal Report

I hope this is helpful. K.W.

Nearly Useless Factoid

Portugal is by far the top country for cork production. In 2019, they exported 60.8% of the worlds corks (US $1.2 billion worth). Behind Portugal was Spain with 19.4% ($379.8 million worth).

Source: World’s Top Exports

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 19, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.5273 0.0049 0.53%
L 2025 11.4245 0.0049 1.10%
L 2030 39.9322 0.0217 1.38%
L 2035 11.9453 0.0073 1.50%
L 2040 45.0314 0.0306 1.65%
L 2045 12.2981 0.0093 1.77%
L 2050 26.8585 0.0221 1.90%
L 2055 13.0635 0.0126 2.48%
L 2060 13.0634 0.0126 2.48%
L 2065 13.0631 0.0126 2.47%
G Fund 16.5452 0.0006 0.15%
F Fund 20.4328 0.0094 -2.15%
C Fund 58.4516 -0.0299 1.72%
S Fund 81.6353 0.6464 8.21%
I Fund 36.9038 0.0012 1.15%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

