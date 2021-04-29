Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Unions: Are they good for public service?

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
April 29, 2021 5:00 pm
4 min read
      

Do unions belong in the federal workplace?

Given that Public Service Recognition Week is next week, and the recent changes in White House attitudes towards the federal union, I thought I’d ask that question to ask. The atmosphere for the unions has changed a lot under the Biden administration. Yet it’s not a universally accepted given that unions are good for the public sector.

Clearly unions are in the federal workplace. They negotiate contracts for large numbers of feds — nearly a million just between the American Federation of Government Employees and the National Treasury Employees Union. Many are in public-facing jobs.

Unions as they look today mainly got their start after a Kennedy administration executive order said allowing employees to organize would be in the best interest of public administration. Since then, they’ve gotten statutory backing.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Before you think, uh oh here comes a union bashing column, let me tell you a story.

A few years ago at a family brunch, I was chatting with a young man who’d just graduated from Yale. He’d majored in something-or-other and was working for a large labor organization.

I challenged him on a few of his “pro worker” shibboleths. Often, recent graduates of places like Yale operate under the mistaken assumption that they know a lot. Finally — and in good humor — he told me, “Well, you’re just anti-union!” Just the moment I was hoping for. I pulled my wallet out of my back pocket and withdrew my SAG-AFTRA membership card. Sticking it in front of his nose I answered, “Where do you pay dues?”

SAG-AFTRA is an AFL-CIO union formed by the combination of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. I like to tell people I’m in the same union as Brad Pitt, only I’ve got better looks. Half of that is true.

So, no, I’m not anti-union. I’ve been in two unions in my career as a matter of fact. Walked a picket line even. I’m no more anti-union than I am anti-corporation. Both do great good. Both have examples of terrible conduct and corruption. That’s the human condition.

Many years ago on the Metro route from Silver Spring, Maryland to downtown D.C., you could see an old brick building that housed a union, if I recall, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Painted on the brick wall was a big sign that read, “Unions: The People Who Brought You Weekends.” Perhaps long ago, but in many ways it was indeed organized labor that established basic norms of corporate treatment of employees. Much of what unions established eventually became engraved in basic labor law.

Now the Biden administration has made several moves to restore agency relations with the various unions that represent federal employees. Official time is back. The management-union discussion panels are back. Not everything has turned to moonlight and roses, but it definitely feels more like the Clinton-Obama years than the Bush-Trump. Unions are even getting their in-agency office spaces back, although in some cases the old spaces were repurposed, and a hunt for new space ensued.

Next week on Federal Drive, I’ll air a series of interviews exploring whether unions should be in the federal world, and if so, what is their proper role. You’ll hear a range of opinions from heck-yeah to heck-no. And also from a union president.

        Read more: Federal Report

The bottom line is that the unions can be a force for good or a drag, but on the whole they’ve done more good than harm. Having spoken over the years to a number of presidents, both of the nationals and locals, I haven’t heard too many rabble rousers. The federal workplace is hardly the world of Walter Reuther and Henry Ford.

People I’ll be speaking to include scholar Jim Perry, who has studied public administration for decades, and the NETU president, Tony Reardon. Both say a key to success in good union-management relations in the federal sector is a focus on the mission, rather than on their own prerogatives. That’s not wild-eyed idealism, nor does it beg the hard demands line employees may have over working conditions, shifts and grievance procedures.

It’s more, having a shared point of reference keeps everyone talking about a shared goal. Then management should listen to the bargaining unit, whose members often have the best perspective on how to actually get something accomplished. The union should listen to management, which lives in a blended world of continuity and the political pendulum.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

Unlike humans that use lungs to breathe, insects breathe through a network of tiny tracheae tubes. Air passes in the tubes through holes inside of the abdomen walls called spiracles and then diffuses down the blind-ended tracheae.

Source: Arizona State University

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    Agencies should re-engage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

    Unions Read more

    Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump’s executive orders: ‘The damage is not permanent’

    Unions Read more
Related Topics
AFL-CIO All News American Federation of Government Employees Commentary Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Report federal unions IRS Mike Causey National Treasury Employees Union Social Security Administration Tom Temin Tom Temin Commentary Unions Workforce

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 29, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.8542 0.0157 1.24%
L 2025 11.7376 0.0159 2.55%
L 2030 41.3190 0.0712 3.18%
L 2035 12.3976 0.023 3.46%
L 2040 46.8748 0.0935 3.76%
L 2045 12.8333 0.0267 4.01%
L 2050 28.0968 0.0615 4.28%
L 2055 13.7786 0.037 5.47%
L 2060 13.7785 0.037 5.46%
L 2065 13.7783 0.037 5.46%
G Fund 16.5737 0.0008 0.27%
F Fund 20.6357 -0.0123 -3.35%
C Fund 62.9764 0.4262 6.17%
S Fund 84.3189 -0.4412 7.79%
I Fund 38.1468 0.0135 3.52%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress