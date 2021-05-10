Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Confusing career advice with financial planning!

By Mike Causey @mcauseyWFED
May 10, 2021 5:00 pm
2 min read
      

When it comes to career planning, many federal agencies do an excellent job. Better than most private sector operations do for their employees.

But when it comes to providing financial planning, most federal agencies do little, if anything. Which is good. The less the better. Most private firms also avoid the subject.

A primary reason is that financial planning requires personalized, hands-on planning and information that employers generally don’t want, or need. And shouldn’t have.

So what next? We checked in with Tammy Flanagan, a top federal benefits specialist. She’s done lots of agency training and now does individual career coaching.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

Here are some tips she provided of financial vs. career planning:

For financial advice, employees should hire a financial advisor who understands federal employee benefits, if possible. Here is a list of financial planning information and some advisers who I am familiar with and would recommend to my clients.

The TSP tries to help employees understand how to invest and manage their retirement savings, but they try hard to not to provide “advice,” but they do a very good job, in my opinion, of providing training that helps employees prepare for retirement: TSP webinars are hosted by the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board’s Office of Communications and Education.

OPM provides not much retirement counseling at all. They instruct employees to contact their agency retirement specialist and some agencies do a better job than others of providing retirement counseling, but none of them should be providing financial advice.

The Social Security Administration provides good information, but not much advice. They do have a fact sheet that provides general guidance.

Before you make your decision…

There are advantages and disadvantages to taking your benefit before your full retirement age. The advantage is that you collect benefits for a longer period of time. The disadvantage is your benefit will be reduced. Each person’s situation is different. It is important to remember:

  1. If you delay your benefits until after full retirement age, you will be eligible for delayed retirement credits that would increase your monthly benefit.
  2. That there are other things to consider when making the decision about when to begin receiving your retirement benefits.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

        Read more: Federal Report

There are a series of underground tunnel below Disney World known as Utilidors. They are used so cast members can travel through the Magic Kingdom without having to deal with crowds or being seen. The tunnels also feature a series of trash chutes on the ceilings to help move the high volume of garbage around the park.

Source: All Ears

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Benefits Commentary Federal Report financial planning Mike Causey Pay Pay & Benefits Retirement Tammy Flanagan Thrift Savings Plan TSP Workforce

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 10, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.8487 -0.0433 2.39%
L 2025 11.7237 -0.0459 4.76%
L 2030 41.2456 -0.2098 6.01%
L 2035 12.3718 -0.0695 6.56%
L 2040 46.7618 -0.287 7.12%
L 2045 12.7976 -0.0847 7.60%
L 2050 28.0096 -0.198 8.10%
L 2055 13.7230 -0.1153 10.05%
L 2060 13.7229 -0.1153 10.05%
L 2065 13.7227 -0.1154 10.05%
G Fund 16.5813 0.0021 0.40%
F Fund 20.6745 -0.0409 -2.55%
C Fund 62.6580 -0.6589 11.83%
S Fund 80.4008 -1.7556 12.34%
I Fund 38.7574 0.0019 6.73%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Amazon DocumentDB Focus Days | May and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Monterey seizes massive haul of illicit weapons in the North Arabian Sea