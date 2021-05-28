It’s Memorial Day, not a holiday!

Memorial Day is not in any way, shape or form your traditional holiday. No fireworks, turkeys or thanks-for-your-service events. This is for those who didn’t come back. While it is okay to have fun, we should also recall that it is a date to honor those who have served and died for their country — our country. Despite its somber nature, many people, like me, have some happy memories of Memorial Days past.

Many years ago I served on Memorial Day as part of a massive Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard honor guard at Arlington National Cemetery. Maybe you know some people who are buried there? I do.

A few years ago we heard from Marc Harris, a long time former Washington D.C. fed. We thought his comments were worth repeating because they probably reflect what so many of you think, have done or are doing today: