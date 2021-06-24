Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

But will new OPM director get the snow day calls right?

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
June 24, 2021 5:00 pm
3 min read
      

Kiran Ahuja is now the Senate-confirmed director of the Office of Personnel Management. But does it matter?

The OPM slot has proven to be an occasionally good federal service advocacy platform. But the agency is built to operate in a zone outside the government’s enduring human capital issues. Challenges like attracting young people to federal service. Retaining people in difficult but crucial jobs. Keeping the workforce engaged.

Ahuja got her job with only half the Senate voting in favor. Vice President Kamala Harris had to break a tie. Republicans chided Ahuja for her association with critical race theory and with writer Ibram X. Kendi, one of its proponents.

I’m not going to wade into that one. But there is a connection. It’s likely that OPM, in the Biden administration and with Ahuja as director, will urge agencies to undertake what for some will be objectionable training, or pursue unorthodox recruitment and hiring practices. Ultimately, regardless of policy, whatever progress agencies actually make in advancing a more diverse or inclusive workforce will occur because of what happens in that agency’s individual recruitment efforts. And not because of what OPM says, or what the White House says.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

OPM neither recruits, nor interviews, nor hires anyone except for its own needs. Everyone else gets hired at the individual agency, bureau and unit level. To the extent some agencies have consistently good Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey scores, or do well in having minority employees rise through the ranks to the executive level, they do so because of their own best practices and the commitment of their managers.

That doesn’t mean OPM is of no help. To the contrary, it maintains a vast library of documents detailing personnel policies and hiring authorities. Agencies looking to do anything except a standard type of posted, competitive hire need only to do some research to find the enabling policy. It can offer model policies or frameworks under which agencies can more easily fashion their own strategies for telework or accessibility. These need periodic review and refreshing. It has a large number of people deeply versed in these topics, people whom agencies should use as a resource.

Much has been made by the federal unions, critics of the Trump administration, and the good-government groups of the churn in leadership at OPM. Such churn is a real problem. And of the uncertainty it faced in the last administration’s unsuccessful try at dissolving the agency and spreading its functions to others. That attempt was ham-handed, to be sure. I felt the case could have been made for a strong, lean personnel policy agency, unfettered by operations like security background checks and retirement paperwork.

The background checks did move back to the Defense Department, so Ahuja walks into an agency somewhat sleeker than that of two years ago. It needs TLC.

Here’s what she should do:

  • Reiterate in words and policy a commitment to merit systems principals and appropriate treatment of federal employees under Title 5 and other laws, EEO and otherwise, related to federal employment. Everyone is overdue for a snap-to the basics.
  • Signal she’s the OPM director for all employees, period. DEI initiatives and training should proceed in such a way as to educate people and foster understanding, not to render the federal employment scene into a sort of Animal Farm. That would be unfair to everyone and patronizing to those who stand to legitimately benefit from such initiatives.
  • Pick a couple of tangible projects and get them done, or at least make solid progress. OPM has engagement and morale problems, information technology in need of updating, backlogs in the paper-driven retirement calculation process. OPM is a fixer-upper. Get after it.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

William Henry Harrison had the shortest tenure of any president in U.S. history after dying of a cold that turned into pneumonia on April 4, 1841, just 32 days into his presidency.

Source: White House

        Read more: Federal Report

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)Kiran Ahuja, the nominee to be Office of Personnel Management Director, appears before a Senate Governmental Affairs Committee hybrid nominations hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

    People Read more
    (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)The Office of Personnel Management headquarters in Washington, D.C. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
    Data Dive

    OPM vows to improve PMF program amid ‘unacceptable decline’ in diverse candidates

    Workforce Read more
    (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Jirsak)federal hiring

    As agencies rebuild staff capacity, OPM finalizes new rehiring tool for former employees

    Hiring/Retention Read more
Related Topics
All News Commentary diversity equity and inclusion Federal Report Kirin Ahuja Management Mike Causey Office of Personnel Management Tom Temin Tom Temin Commentary Workforce

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 24, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.0026 0.0316 2.88%
L 2025 11.8599 0.0328 5.61%
L 2030 41.8412 0.1491 7.07%
L 2035 12.5665 0.0491 7.71%
L 2040 47.5573 0.2027 8.36%
L 2045 13.0309 0.0596 8.91%
L 2050 28.5512 0.1392 9.49%
L 2055 14.0307 0.0824 11.70%
L 2060 14.0307 0.0824 11.70%
L 2065 14.0306 0.0824 11.69%
G Fund 16.6113 0.0006 0.53%
F Fund 20.8319 0.0057 -2.22%
C Fund 63.9589 0.3752 12.61%
S Fund 85.8605 0.8891 11.60%
I Fund 38.9848 0.1591 10.58%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair