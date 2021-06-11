Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Is the federal workforce due for a big growth spurt?

Nicole Ogrysko@nogryskoWFED
June 11, 2021 5:10 pm
4 min read
      

Every once and while, usually around the start and end of administrations, a debate surfaces about the size of the federal workforce.

There are studies. Some make the occasional comment about the workforce being too big or small.

But when in doubt, it’s usually a safe assumption that the size of the federal workforce hasn’t changed all that much. And while there may be staffing losses at one agency, other organizations are usually hiring.

According to a Partnership for Public Service analysis of Office of Personnel Management data, there were a little more than 2.1 million full-time and part-time federal employees in 2020, or about 0.6% of the U.S. population.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

You can see how the federal workforce as a percentage of the U.S. population has stayed well below 1% since 1980.

Compare today’s figures with those from 1945, the last year of World War II. The federal workforce consisted of nearly 3.4 million people, or 2.4% of the U.S. population.

Comparisons have been drawn between a global pandemic and war. Uncle Sam has about 1 million fewer people working for it today than it did during World War II.

Source: “Fed Figures: COVID-19 and the Federal Workforce,” Partnership for Public Service

Agencies scrambled and largely succeeded to bring their onboarding processes online at the start of the pandemic.

And throughout 2020, the federal government managed to bring on more employees than it lost. That’s not so surprising, considering some agencies ramped up hiring, and some feds delayed their retirement plans.

Last July, for example, agencies hired 12,407 new people and lost 9,939 employees, according to the Partnership’s analysis.

Source: “Fed Figures: COVID-19 and the Federal Workforce,” Partnership for Public Service

A total of 15 cabinet agencies increased the sizes of their workforces each quarter since the pandemic, according to the Partnership.

The Education Department’s workforce grew 2.7% each quarter between last March and December. The size of the Treasury Department’s workforce, which has seen its budget and mission responsibilities grow during the pandemic, went up 2.2% each quarter last year.

        Read more: Federal Report

Source: “Fed Figures: COVID-19 and the Federal Workforce,” Partnership for Public Service

The workforces at the Agriculture Department and Department of Housing and Urban Development also grew, both at a rate of 1.6% each quarter in 2020.

USDA, HUD and Education have all seen their workforces shrink in recent years, and perhaps the hiring spree was an attempt to fill staffing gaps.

On the other hand, the size of the Department of Health and Human Services shrunk by 1.1% each quarter between last March and December.

The Department of the Veterans Affairs was the top employer in 2020, according to the Partnership. VA employees made up 19.4% of the federal workforce last year, ahead of the Army, Navy and Department of Homeland Security.

The Veterans Health Administration shortened its hiring process and made an aggressive push to hire more nurses, clinicians and HR specialists to help with the pandemic. Data shows they succeeded, with the VHA workforce increasing each quarter by 0.9%.

Other agencies on the front lines of the pandemic also made small hiring gains. The Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency added slightly more than 100 people each last year.

But other federal organizations on the frontlines of the pandemic fared much differently.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lost about 1,000 employees between September and December last year, according to the Partnership’s analysis.

The National Institutes of Health saw similar staffing losses.

This all comes as the Biden administration delivers a preview of next year’s budget request to Congress, and it calls for big-time increases at many civilian agencies.

The administration said it’s an attempt to rebuild capacity at organizations that have been strapped by Budget Control Act caps over the last decade. It pointed to the NIHs and CDCs of the world as examples.

Is the federal workforce due for a big growth spurt?

Well, it’s a little too early to tell. No president gets everything he wants in his budget proposal, and Congress makes sure of that. The Trump administration tried to slash the size of civilian agencies, and though the federal workforce did shrink in some areas, data shows it grew in others.

It’s still unclear what Biden’s budget means for the size of the federal workforce. But it’s fair to say it probably won’t match the World War II era, or anywhere close.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

The last time an amendment was added to the constitution was in May of 1992. The 27th amendment stipulates that “No law, varying the compensation for the services of the Senators and Representatives, shall take effect, until an election of Representatives shall have intervened.”

Source: National Archives

Nicole Ogrysko

Nicole Ogrysko is a reporter for Federal News Network focusing on the federal workforce and federal pay and benefits.

Follow @nogryskoWFED

Related Stories

    (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Jirsak)federal hiring

    As agencies rebuild staff capacity, OPM finalizes new rehiring tool for former employees

    Hiring/Retention Read more
    (AP Photo/Mike Groll)FILE - This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table at a job fair in Hudson, N.Y. Middle-age white Americans with limited education are increasingly dying younger, on average, than other middle-age U.S. adults, a trend driven by their dwindling economic opportunities, research by two Princeton University economists has found. The economists, Anne Case and Angus Deaton, argue in a paper released Thursday, March 23, 2017, that the loss of steady middle-income jobs for those with high school degrees or less has triggered broad problems for this group. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

    With Biden’s 2022 budget, civilian agencies are due for a hiring spree

    Workforce Read more
    (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP)FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing in Washington. At a Senate hearing Rettig said Tuesday, April 13, 2021, that he expects to meet the July 1 deadline in the new pandemic rescue law for starting a groundbreaking tax program aimed at reducing child poverty. That means new advance monthly payments of as much as $300 per child could begin flowing to lower-income families this summer. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP, File)

    IRS plans ‘significant hiring’ to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

    Hiring/Retention Read more
Related Topics
All News Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Commentary Covid-19 Department of Housing and Urban Development Department of Veterans Affairs Education Department Federal Report Mike Causey National Institutes of Health Partnership for Public Service Veterans Health Administration Workforce

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 11, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.0010 0.0118 2.88%
L 2025 11.8636 0.0126 5.61%
L 2030 41.8638 0.0581 7.07%
L 2035 12.5746 0.0193 7.71%
L 2040 47.5920 0.08 8.36%
L 2045 13.0414 0.0238 8.91%
L 2050 28.5761 0.056 9.49%
L 2055 14.0454 0.0342 11.70%
L 2060 14.0453 0.0341 11.70%
L 2065 14.0453 0.0342 11.69%
G Fund 16.6026 0.0007 0.53%
F Fund 20.8552 -0.0126 -2.22%
C Fund 63.6419 0.1249 12.61%
S Fund 85.0474 0.7826 11.60%
I Fund 39.5477 0.0086 10.58%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Harry S. Truman conducts a live-fire exercise with RAM-116 missile and the close-in weapons system