Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Major changes coming to your work life

By Mike Causey @mcauseyWFED
June 7, 2021 5:00 pm
3 min read
      

What if big boss, as in THE BIG BOSS, announced the following mission goals for you and your agency:

  • The entire organization will shortly achieve “better hiring outcomes.”
  • There will be a “commitment to good government.”

Would you be happy if the President of the United States said that to, for and about you? It would probably depend, a lot, on who the president was.

What if President Trump said it? What if President Biden said it?

Same words but very different goals and meanings, probably. Cut to the chase, Biden recently said it.

        Insight by MITRE: Experts explore the concept and logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine credential in this free webinar.

Biden has been in government all his life. If anybody knows Washington, he does. Assuming that’s a good thing. Meanwhile Trump came from New York real estate and reality TV.

By “better hiring outcomes,” does that mean Uncle Sam will, soon, be hiring better, smarter people? And if so how? Does it mean agencies need to shorten the time it takes to hire an individual? According to the Federal Managers Association, Uncle Sam, on average, takes 98 days to hire an individual — compared with an average of 35 days in the private sector. If those numbers are even remotely accurate, that is a big difference. But considering the nature of much federal work which requires background, security checks etc. Should the government be faster when it comes to making a job offer? Or could it mean that Uncle Sam — with only 6% of the total workforce under age 30 — need to move with the times. Offer incentives and encouragement to long-time, retirement-age workers to leave? Maybe that means a Clinton-style return to buyouts. Maybe it means the buyouts will be sweetened from the $25,000 max in most agencies to Defense-style buyouts worth up to $40,000 or more. That could open the doors to more young people, more diversity in hiring, more inclusion to make the government look more like the rest of the country.

And what does a “commitment to good government” actually mean? Most people would say they want good government. But for some that means more services, power and higher taxes. While for others its just the opposite. Fewer employees, fewer rules, more flexibility to hire and fire.

Biden isn’t looking for a smaller government. In fact his budget would increase the non-postal workforce by 50,600 full-time workers. If Congress approves. Many of the biggest increases would come in agencies that President Trump tangled with and distrusted. Also, that would be the biggest increase in government since the downsizing during the Clinton administration — about 240,000 jobs. That was intended to makeover the government by a combination of terminating people with severance pay, buyouts ($25,000 bought more groceries, houses and cars then) and early retirements. And massive contracting out of various government operations.

So what’s next? And when will we know? I asked a former union president. He said he didn’t have a clue, adding, “but I’m sure glad it’s Biden who said it.”

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

The last country to join the United Nations was South Sudan in July of 2011. The East African nation joined after gaining independence from the rest of Sudan.

Source: UN News

        Read more: Federal Report

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

    Bob Tobias, professor at the Key Executive Leadership program of American University

    Returning to the office, it’s about a lot more than the office or the building

    Workforce Read more
    (Getty Images/iStockphoto/west)The hand of a young woman working at remote work

    Biden administration sets mid-July deadline to finalize agency reentry plans

    Workforce Read more
Related Topics
All News Commentary Federal Report Hiring/Retention Mike Causey telework Workforce

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.9699 0.0134 2.88%
L 2025 11.8360 0.0135 5.61%
L 2030 41.7419 0.0613 7.07%
L 2035 12.5344 0.0203 7.71%
L 2040 47.4275 0.0846 8.36%
L 2045 12.9929 0.0253 8.91%
L 2050 28.4639 0.0596 9.49%
L 2055 13.9856 0.0361 11.70%
L 2060 13.9855 0.036 11.70%
L 2065 13.9854 0.0361 11.69%
G Fund 16.6000 0.0021 0.53%
F Fund 20.7449 -0.0113 -2.22%
C Fund 63.3193 -0.0489 12.61%
S Fund 83.9969 0.9128 11.60%
I Fund 39.5653 0.1501 10.58%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID and military personnel deliver COVID relief supplies to Bangladesh