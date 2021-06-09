Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Pay raise now, bigger annuity later

By Mike Causey @mcauseyWFED
June 9, 2021 5:00 pm
3 min read
      

When it comes to federal pay raises the issue is often whether there will be one or not. Sometimes the answer — whether the President is a Democrat or a Republican — is not! But things change.

This year, and probably for the next three years of the Biden administration, the question isn’t whether there will be a raise, but how much it will be?

Feds got a 1% pay raise, almost an afterthought, during the last year of the Trump administration. Both political parties largely ignored the federal pay issue to concentrate on issues that would get them elected. But that was then, a long time ago. This is now.

The Biden budget calls for a 2.7% increase in January 2022. Democrats in both the House and Senate are pushing for a 3.2% adjustment. And if that pattern continues for the next few years, current feds will retire with larger lifetime annuities. Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) retirees will get partial protection from inflation. And the few remaining workers under the old Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) will get full inflation catchups each year. While the diet cost of living adjustment formula for FERS employees will erode the value of their annuities over time, it’s still better than most remaining private sector pension plans where you retire on a fixed amount for life. Feds also contribute to their retirement program, while some private sector workers don’t.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

Civil service retirement benefits are based on the employees length of service and their highest 3-year average salary. Many private plans use a less generous high-5 calculation.

In addition to across-the-board general pay raises, feds also get so-called within grade (WIG) raises every 1, 3 or 5 years of service. If they remain in the same grade, it takes about 18 years to go from step 1 to step 10.

The 10-step salary spread is significant: In the Washington-Baltimore locality pay area the range, bottom to top, for a GS-13 is $72,750 to $94,581. In San Francisco, starting pay for a GS-13 is $112,400 — whereas someone in the top step gets $146,120. Again, a huge difference when calculating lifetime retirement benefits based on length of service and the high-3 average salary. Because they are under a less generous retirement calculation than CSRS retirees, those retiring under the FERS program get smaller basic civil service benefits. The trade off is that unlike CSRS workers, they don’t earn Social Security credits for their government service. And Uncle Sam will contribute up to 5% of salary to their Thrift Savings Plan each payday.

The pension envy between many CSRS and FERS retirees will likely never go away. But for people under both systems, salary now translates into retirement annuity later. And more is always better.

Except for some groups, like border patrol officers, President Trump didn’t seem to have deep, kind feelings toward most feds. And outright hostility for many if not most. He saw Washington as a bureaucratic “swamp.” He was an outsider — and proud of it. Biden is different. Despite Pennsylvania routes, and four decades as a Wilmington, Delaware to Washington D.C. commuter, he is definitely an insider. And, like most Democrats, a favorite of federal and postal unions. Or at least their leaders.

Earlier this year, FedSmith editor Ralph R. Smith wrote a piece comparing federal pay under Democratic vs. Republican presidents. The 50 year snapshot surprised lots of people. Because feds got their biggest raises — averaging 6.4% a year — under President Nixon. Followed closely by the high inflation Carter years when federal pay raises averaged 6.6% a year. To check it out, click here.

And while any raise is better than nothing, bigger is better when it comes to the retirement part of life.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

        Read more: Federal Report

Because of its large number of territories around the world, France ranks as the country that has the largest number of time zones with 12. The United States of America is tied for second with Russia at 11, six of which are consecutive. Russia, because of its size, leads with the most consecutive time zones.

Source: World Atlas

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News annuity civil service retirement system Commentary Federal Employees Retirement System. federal pay raise Federal Report Mike Causey Pay Pay & Benefits Retirement Workforce

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.9719 -0.0073 2.88%
L 2025 11.8346 -0.0099 5.61%
L 2030 41.7329 -0.047 7.07%
L 2035 12.5314 -0.0157 7.71%
L 2040 47.4145 -0.0656 8.36%
L 2045 12.9892 -0.0195 8.91%
L 2050 28.4546 -0.0462 9.49%
L 2055 13.9749 -0.0305 11.70%
L 2060 13.9748 -0.0305 11.70%
L 2065 13.9747 -0.0305 11.69%
G Fund 16.6013 0.0007 0.53%
F Fund 20.8270 0.046 -2.22%
C Fund 63.2198 -0.1129 12.61%
S Fund 84.1433 -0.524 11.60%
I Fund 39.5330 -0.0428 10.58%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps volunteers in New Jersey assist FEMA at COVID-19 vaccine site