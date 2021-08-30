Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

2022 pay raise: Maybe not for you!

Mike Causey@mcauseyWFED
August 30, 2021 5:00 pm
3 min read
      

The good news for most white collar civilian federal workers is that President Joe Biden wants them to have a 2.7% raise in January, 2022. That increase, proposed last Friday, would mean an across-the-board 2.2% raise with another 0.5% allocated for locality pay.

Equally good, for feds is that Congress is likely to go along with it, although some House Democrats are still pushing a 3.2% adjustment.

Even better news for perhaps a third of the workforce is that they will qualify for a WIG (within grade or longevity raise) based on their time in their grade and a satisfactory rating. The WIGS are worth about 3%. So for many its looking like a 2.7-to-3% raise. Not bad for government work. Not bad for anybody outside of Wall Street, or professional sports.

But, and you knew this, with good news often comes the bad. In this case the “losers’ in the 2022 pay raise will be a growing number of employees at the top of the civil service career ladder which has 15 levels (GS-1 through 15) and ten steps within in grade but the time most feds hit the FGS 15 level they are considered the best of the bests. Tops in their field (with the usual exceptions) and in many cases equal to or more qualified than their often higher-paid peers in the private sector.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Over the years, an artificial pay cap ($172,500) has kept many GS-15s from getting some or all of the raises their subordinates got. That barrier is pay for Level IV members of the executive service. Unless and until Congress raises it (and if frequently doesn’t) GS-15 pay can’t exceed it.

Most of the feds capped at $172,500 now work in the metro Washington D.C.-Baltimore area. This is headquarters for most places so that’s what you’d expect. The pay cap in D.C.-Baltimore currently extends down to step 7. But if other feds get a pay raise in 2022, the ceiling will be lowered to step 6 unless there is a raise for executes too.

But while the pay cap hits the most workers in the D.C.-Baltimore locality pay area, the impact is even tougher in Los Angeles-Long Beach, San Francisco-San Jose and other places. If feds in LA get a raise next year, the pay ceiling for GS-15s will move down from step 7 to step 6. In San Francisco-San Jose it would be even worse, moving down from step 6 to step 5.

Feds in other high wage locality districts would also feel the squeeze unless Congress lifts the pay cap.

While it is hard for many American workers (private or federal) to feel sorry for anyone making “only” $172,500, it might be worthwhile to give it a try. Obviously there are losers and time-servers everywhere, in almost every business. But after they leave government, many top political appointees —cabinet secretaries, agency and bureau heads — frequently express admiration for the career executives — GS and Senior Executive Service — they inherited. Often the were initially suspicious but came to appreciate and admire the career folks. Some of them even try to take their top federal staffers with them to the private sector, where pay, bonuses and perks are often better. As in a lot.

Meantime, the $172,500 pay cap hangs over a growing number of civil servants. To see how both regular and executive pay in your area compares with people doing your same job — but in Burlington, Vt. Vs. Houston, or Louisville or St. Louis — click here.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

Montana Republican Jeannette Rankin, in 1916, was the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress. She earned a second distinction by joining 49 House colleagues in voting against entry into World War I. That vote destroyed her prospects for reelection in 1918.

        Read more: Federal Report

Source: U.S. Senate

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

    (Getty Images)payroll tax

    Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

    Pay Read more
    (U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service photo by Lisa Cox)Practice makes perfect: firefighter Nick Vallardo trains with an engine crew as they prepare for the coming wildfire season. (Lisa Cox, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

    Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

    Pay Read more
Related Topics
All News Commentary Federal Report Mike Causey Pay Pay & Benefits

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.2721 0.0224 3.77%
L 2025 12.0962 0.0207 7.09%
L 2030 42.8987 0.0943 8.91%
L 2035 12.9104 0.0308 9.70%
L 2040 48.9542 0.126 10.51%
L 2045 13.4352 0.0366 11.19%
L 2050 29.4839 0.0847 11.89%
L 2055 14.5624 0.0486 14.42%
L 2060 14.5624 0.0485 14.42%
L 2065 14.5624 0.0485 14.42%
G Fund 16.6533 0.0017 0.77%
F Fund 21.1064 0.0285 -0.37%
C Fund 68.0479 0.2962 17.98%
S Fund 86.5045 -0.0863 14.04%
I Fund 39.5556 0.1504 9.77%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue