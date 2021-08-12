On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

What if you’re not vaccinated but immune anyway?

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 12, 2021 5:00 pm
3 min read
      

A note from our landlord announced the impending opening of two new restaurants just steps from our lobby in Chevy Chase, Maryland. A New York chef is establishing one of them, his first in the D.C. region. I thought, the martinis will probably cost $15.

I don’t actually drink anything alcoholic during the work day. I’m betting most readers and listeners don’t either. Lunchtime drinking has largely passed out of the American work culture, and that’s largely a good thing. One less thing to worry about, and something with the potential, as an Arnold Schwarzenegger character might say, to really mess you up. Some day I’ll tell you about the steak house in Boston’s Back Bay I used to frequent early in my career, and what lunches there were like.

Intoxication at work nowadays is generally a firing offense, so there’s that. No need to reiterate the litany of potential ill-effects otherwise, except to say they often harm others besides the drunk person. For that matter, remember when smoking cigarettes, pipes and cigars in the office seemed normal?

Which brings me to the widening phenomenon of the workplace vaccine mandate, a topic I touched on last week.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

The vaccine raises some of the same questions as drinking or smoking. The analogy is imperfect, since the latter two require refraining from something, not agreeing to actively take something into you body.

Still, to get or not to get, yes it’s a personal choice. Also true is that if you opt out and also come close to others, you could cause all sorts of bad outcomes. We all know people ranging from those who want to irradiate their cereal boxes and wear masks to bed, to those who scoff at the whole idea by making fake vaccination cards and declaring vaccines bogus.

So as the federal government and many other public sector organizations twist and turn in their chairs trying to establish policies and procedures, I want to point out one group apparently overlooked. A couple of readers wrote and alerted me to this group that’s at once obvious and invisible.

Namely, people who have contracted and recovered from COVID-19. A couple of studies show they generally don’t need a vaccine because their prior infection caused natural immunity. One reader sent me links to one study that came to this conclusion. The study, among employees of the Cleveland Clinic Health System, stated: “Individuals who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection are unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination, and vaccines can be safely prioritized to those who have not been infected before.”

Another study, published in the Lancet, covered several hundred thousand people in the U.S. It found that people who had already been infected were more likely to have side effects if they did receive a vaccination. This was a study of self-reports, but it seems to say vaccinating the already-infected isn’t a good idea.

As a vaccinee myself, I don’t understand the objections. Here’s another study published in the Lancet, also posted at the National Library of Medicine. It that shows the sexily-named “BNT162b2 mRNA and ChAdOx1 nCOV-19 adenoviral vector vaccines” do what they’re purported to do.

Federal agencies, operating under a thicket of laws, regulations, and sensibilities, can’t issue black-and-white policies over anything. Everything needs exceptions, special circumstances, unless otherwise indicated, “as statutes permit” clauses and the like. With a workforce of 2 million plus, that’s the way it is, and so it will be with the reentry.

People are sensitive about vaccinations. No two people have the same health profile. So as managers plan for reentry, they should keep in mind that third group of immune-but-not-vaccinated, and the procedural nuances they bring.

        Read more: Federal Report

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

The first television drama to be broadcast in the United States was “The Queen’s Messenger” on September 11, 1928. The show, made by New York radio station WGY, was a silent production that told the story of a British diplomat’s relationship with a Russian spy trying to obtain confidential papers he possessed. It featured only the two actors and was shot with three cameras.

Source: Golden Globes

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. U.S. health officials say Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a potentially dangerous neurological reaction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, July 12 that it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

    Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

    Workforce Read more
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)John Kirby

    DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

    Defense Read more
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)FILE - In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there's growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

    Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

    Workforce Read more
Related Topics
All News Commentary Covid-19 Federal Report Management Mike Causey National Library of Medicine reentry The Lancet Tom Temin Tom Temin Commentary vaccine vaccine mandate Workforce

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 11, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.1890 0.0222 3.77%
L 2025 12.0224 0.0219 7.09%
L 2030 42.5666 0.102 8.91%
L 2035 12.8019 0.0336 9.70%
L 2040 48.5115 0.1382 10.51%
L 2045 13.3062 0.0405 11.19%
L 2050 29.1856 0.0944 11.89%
L 2055 14.3939 0.0555 14.42%
L 2060 14.3939 0.0555 14.42%
L 2065 14.3938 0.0554 14.42%
G Fund 16.6426 0.0006 0.77%
F Fund 20.9855 0.0134 -0.37%
C Fund 66.7687 0.1671 17.98%
S Fund 85.2268 0.211 14.04%
I Fund 39.5641 0.2555 9.77%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment