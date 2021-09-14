On Air: America in the Morning
Federal Report

TSP investors: Brace for impact!

Mike Causey@mcauseyWFED
September 14, 2021 5:00 pm
3 min read
      

During the Great Recession of 2008-2009, the S&P 500 index lost 50% of its value. The C fund of the federal Thrift Savings Plan tracks the S&P 500.

The Great Recession (which was a brief 17 months as recessions go) followed the boom years of 2002 through 2007. What goes up also goes down. At least so far.

All of which is why federal investors, who have grown more sophisticated over the years, need to be careful. How they behave prudently or panic during a downturn can determine how much they will have in their retirement nest egg when they leave government. The number of TSP millionaires has gone over 95,000 at last count. Most of them are long-time investors who continued to buy shares in the TSP’s three stock index funds (C, S and I) during the recession, even as millions of other investors fled to the “safety” of the treasury securities G fund.

So what’s an investor do? Plan ahead and don’t panic is what most of the pros say. But knowing what you should do during the next stock market crash and doing it are two very different things. Financial planner Arthur Stein has a number of clients who are TSP millionaires. Most aren’t but hope to be. He says that feds are now investing more in the C fund than the low-yield G fund. And that’s a good thing. Up to a point! Which is what we will be talking about today at 10 a.m. on Your Turn. It will be streaming here or on the radio at 1500 AM in the Baltimore-Washington D.C. area. He is going to talk us through the next — and long overdue — market downturn. If you have questions for them, shoot them to me at mcausey@federalnewsnetwork.com before showtime.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Meantime, he’s written this preview of the show today and what he’ll be talking about.

Are TSP Participants Chasing Returns?

By Arthur Stein, CFP®

TSP investors have become more aggressive in their investment allocations. They now invest more in the U.S. stock funds than at any previous time. In fact, allocations to the C Fund (an S&P 500 stock index fund) are now greater than the G Fund (short-term government bonds).

Source: FRTIB, June 2021 Performance Review.

In short, participants are investing a higher percentage in the U.S. stock funds(C and S) and a lower percentage in the bond funds (F and G) than at anytime in the past. The I Fund (stocks of foreign companies) is an exception; it is less popular than in 2011.

Note that the L Fund allocation does not break out the L Fund investments in the individual, traditional, funds.

One reason for the increasing popularity of the U.S. stock funds is the performance difference over the last 15 years. During that time, U.S. stocks outperformed bonds by significant amounts.

        Read more: Federal Report

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

At 9,032 pounds, the largest recorded rubber band ball was made by Joel Waul of Lauderhill, Florida. It was measured in 2008 with 700,000 rubber bands used. Joel started creating his rubber band ball in 2004.

Source: Guinness World Records

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

All News Arthur Stein Commentary Federal Report Mike Causey Pay & Benefits TSP Your Turn

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.2338 -0.022 4.43%
L 2025 12.0489 -0.0247 8.33%
L 2030 42.6665 -0.1188 10.54%
L 2035 12.8329 -0.0393 11.50%
L 2040 48.6305 -0.1632 12.46%
L 2045 13.3391 -0.0482 13.28%
L 2050 29.2575 -0.1134 14.12%
L 2055 14.4227 -0.0712 17.18%
L 2060 14.4227 -0.0712 17.18%
L 2065 14.4227 -0.0712 17.18%
G Fund 16.6625 0.0006 0.88%
F Fund 21.1552 0.0536 -0.55%
C Fund 66.8144 -0.3693 21.56%
S Fund 84.1786 -0.8422 16.31%
I Fund 39.9450 -0.0858 11.70%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Fed Photo of the Day

Army soldiers from US and Chile cross-country ski at Chilean Army Mountain School in Portillo