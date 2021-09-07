On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

TSP roadmap: When (if ever) should you play it ‘safe?’

Mike Causey@mcauseyWFED
September 7, 2021 5:00 pm
2 min read
      

The good news headline is that membership in the Thrift Savings Plans’ Millionaires Club has jumped to 98,879 and is still climbing. Equally good, most of the seven-figure clubbers aren’t wealthy lawyers turned federal judges. Or political appointees or members of Congress. Most are ordinary, upper income feds who’ve been investing for around 30%. Most maxed out their contributions to get the magical government 5% match. And most had most or all of their money in the stock indexed C, S and I funds. And left it there and continued to buy those funds when the market crashed in ’08-’09.

The sub-headline is that there about six million current and retired feds who are NOT millionaires. But many are on the verge. Checkout where you stand as of June 30, 2021:

When it comes to asset allocations (as of June 30) investors had $207.9 billion (or 26.9%) of their money in the G-fund (treasury securities) and $238.1 billion (30.8%) in the C fund, which tracks the S&P 500.

Many feds consider the G fund (Treasury securities) as the safe investment because they never have a negative return. Critics point out that the G-fund hasn’t, for years, had a good return either. In fact it is mostly outperformed by the F fund (bonds) which as of now has a negative return.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

So is it safe to put your retirement nest egg in the never-has-a-bad-day (or many good days) G fund? Or go for the stock index or L funds which go up and down but mostly up in recent years?

Financial planner Arthur Stein has definite ideas about what “safe” means when it comes to building a retirement fund. He’ll be my guest today at 10 a.m. on our Your Turn. The show starts at 10 a.m. EDT. You can stream it at www.federalnewsnetwork.com or listen in the DC-Baltimore area at 1500 am.  The show will also be archived on our home page so you can listen later, listen again or pass it on to a friend or coworker.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By David Thornton

The center of the Milky Way tastes like raspberries and smells like rum. While using a radio telescope to sift through the cloud at the center of the galaxy for amino acids, the building blocks of life, they discovered ethyl formate, a chemical that gives raspberries their flavor and smells like rum.

Source: The Guardian

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)G fund, TSP

    Most TSP funds rose in August but overall decline from a year ago

    TSP Read more
    TSP

    Good news: There are 98,879 federal TSP millionaires! Bad news: Too many people know it!

    Federal Report Read more
Related Topics
Arthur Stein Commentary Federal Report Mike Causey Pay & Benefits TSP Your Turn

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 03, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.3085 0.0003 4.43%
L 2025 12.1332 0.0009 8.33%
L 2030 43.0725 0.0051 10.54%
L 2035 12.9677 0.0015 11.50%
L 2040 49.1909 0.0066 12.46%
L 2045 13.5048 0.0019 13.28%
L 2050 29.6471 0.0046 14.12%
L 2055 14.6621 0.0049 17.18%
L 2060 14.6621 0.0049 17.18%
L 2065 14.6621 0.0048 17.18%
G Fund 16.6556 0.0006 0.88%
F Fund 21.0698 -0.0358 -0.55%
C Fund 68.1726 -0.0208 21.56%
S Fund 87.1052 -0.1169 16.31%
I Fund 40.1182 0.08 11.70%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire