Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Stocks create more TSP millionaires: Time to play it safe(r)?

Mike Causey@mcauseyWFED
October 5, 2021 5:00 pm
2 min read
      

The red hot stock market cooled off, somewhat in September. And it sent a serious message to the 6 million current and former feds — from your letter carrier to astronauts — with their retirement nest egg in the Thrift Savings Plan, Uncle Sam’s in-house 401k plan. The number of TSP millionaires has jumped, again big time. The new headcount reveals 104,888 federal postal workers and retirees with at least $1 million in their federal 401k plans. That’s up from 98,444 at the end of June.

Unfortunately with things like investing for retirement, people often boil the tea leaves before they read them properly.

Believers in long-time investing for retirement see the TSP’s stock indexed funds as the way to go. They invest for the long haul and hope the market is down while they are buying, and up when they are cashing in. For them a so-called “safe” investment like the Treasury securities G fund is actually a risk. While the G fund was the only positive return last month in the TSP, over the last 20 years it has trailed most of the funds most of the time — big time in many cases.

Many investors consider the G fund the safest bet. Many switched to the G fund during the Great Recession (2008-9) when stocks tanked. Some still have not come back although the market returns since then have been very, very good, until last month. Which no doubt has some people thinking about protecting their assets and moving, at least temporarily, into the G fund until things get better.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Others say having most or all of your TSP in the G fund is actually a risky choice, especially in times of high inflation. The TSP was projected  to provide one-third to one-half of all the money feds under the FERS plan have in retirement. But because of its diet COLA feature, during times of high inflation their accounts grow smaller as their income decreases. If the 2022 CSRS-FERS-Social Security is 6%, those under the FERS program will get only 5%. And those COLA catch-ups don’t begin until age 62 for feds under the FERS retirement plan.

Financial planner Athur Stein doesn’t believe in market-timing. He tells his clients (based on their age and goals) to think long term. He’s my guest today at  10 a.m. on our Your Turn radio show. Here’s a preview of what he’ll be talking about:

The TSP stock funds declined in September. True, but not significant. The stock funds should not be used as a short-term investment. The stock funds are an appropriate investment for money you will need to withdraw and spend 10-30 years from now.

Year-to-date returns remain strong, 9% to 16% for the three funds.

 

 

Nearly Useless Factoid

By David Thornton

        Read more: Federal Report

In 2013, the city of Keene, New Hampshire set the Guinness World Record for most lit jack-o-lanterns on display with 30,581.

Source: Keene Pumpkin Festival

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Benefits Commentary Federal Report Mike Causey Pay & Benefits Retirement TSP

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Oct 05, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.0771 0.0338 3.52%
L 2025 11.8871 0.034 6.40%
L 2030 41.9073 0.1642 7.92%
L 2035 12.5814 0.0539 8.58%
L 2040 47.5937 0.2221 9.26%
L 2045 13.0346 0.0649 9.83%
L 2050 28.5476 0.1517 10.41%
L 2055 14.0132 0.0932 12.65%
L 2060 14.0131 0.0932 12.65%
L 2065 14.0130 0.0932 12.65%
G Fund 16.6758 0.0006 0.99%
F Fund 20.8900 -0.051 -1.40%
C Fund 65.3897 0.6881 15.90%
S Fund 83.1946 0.6175 11.66%
I Fund 38.1055 0.0375 8.56%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks