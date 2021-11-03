COVID rules: Keep an eye on the Big Apple

Officials monitoring the federal government’s massive COVID vaccine program are keeping a close eye on New York City. How is the government of the nation’s largest, most diverse city managing the largest group of city employees. Once an epicenter of the pandemic, New York has generally received high marks for how it handled the situation. Despite its racial, ethnic and religious mix, the city has a much higher vaccine rate than many other places large and small.

But a number of workers are balking at getting any shots.

The Big Apple has 370,000 municipal employees. That includes many firefighters and law enforcement personnel. Plus lots of workers whose jobs mirror those found inside the federal workforce. The city is requiring most employees to get the shots and boosters. The New York Times says that 9,000 workers were put on unpaid leave this week because they refused or otherwise didn’t have shots. There are 12,000 additional case pending of city employees who strongly object to or fear the vaccines.

We’ve heard from a surprising (to me) number of feds, in key jobs, who say they don’t want to take the shots. A number have said they will leave federal service if required to take the shots and booster. Like this long-time D.C. area fed responding to a recent column here on the pros and cons of the government’s mandatory vaccine program. He said:

After half a century of federal work, I will soon leave federal service mainly because of the sad shot mandate. I have not yet made the announcement. After working in 5 federal agencies, plus a career in the US Army, I have learned that there are very few federal employees in technical fields who are actually technically competent in their chosen field. Continuing education is rarely required of federal employees. This sad fact is especially true in the medical field, where the medical schools teach MDs to be pill doctors and ignore the other sciences that may not provide them a recurring paycheck, such as nutrition. My wife is also leaving federal service. We conducted extensive research into the injections and learned that the numerous side effects, many unreported because of hospital policy and burdensome federal forms, are not worth the risk. Additionally, at least 2/3 of the American population has at least one existing co-morbidity that makes them good candidates for COVID hospitalization – such as being overweight or obese, usually resulting in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, diabetes, and other common related diseases. It is particularly distressing that policy makers don’t recognize the far superior immunity that one obtains after recovering from COVID. One often hears people say “follow the science” or “listen to the experts” but the fact of the matter is that each of us must conduct our own research, as the professed “experts” are anything but. I am fortunate to have had access to intel resources that paint a very different picture than what the public is fed. The bottom line is that if you work on building up your immunity to viruses, pathogens, etc., with proper nutrition, sanitation, and exercise, which is admittedly very difficult in today’s world, you will not only have superior defenses against COVID, but you will also be protected against future variants and other pathogens, which are surely already in the pipeline. After half a century of federal work, I will soon leave federal service mainly because of the sad shot mandate. I have not yet made the announcement. After working in 5 federal agencies, plus a career in the US Army, I have learned that there are very few federal employees in technical fields who are actually technically competent in their chosen field. Continuing education is rarely required of federal employees. This sad fact is especially true in the medical field, where the medical schools teach MDs to be pill doctors and ignore the other sciences that may not provide them a recurring paycheck, such as nutrition. My wife is also leaving federal service. We conducted extensive research into the injections and learned that the numerous side effects, many unreported because of hospital policy and burdensome federal forms, are not worth the risk. Additionally, at least 2/3 of the American population has at least one existing co-morbidity that makes them good candidates for COVID hospitalization – such as being overweight or obese, usually resulting in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, diabetes, and other common related diseases. Read more: Federal Report It is particularly distressing that policy makers don’t recognize the far superior immunity that one obtains after recovering from COVID. One often hears people say “follow the science” or “listen to the experts” but the fact of the matter is that each of us must conduct our own research, as the professed “experts” are anything but. I am fortunate to have had access to intel resources that paint a very different picture than what the public is fed. The bottom line is that if you work on building up your immunity to viruses, pathogens, etc., with proper nutrition, sanitation, and exercise, which is admittedly very difficult in today’s world, you will not only have superior defenses against COVID, but you will also be protected against future variants and other pathogens, which are surely already in the pipeline. -Bart

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

The fur of a polar bear isn’t actually white. The fur has little to no pigmentation, it is is hollow and made of transparent keratin. Light hits the fur and makes the white color we perceive.

Source: Ocean Conservancy