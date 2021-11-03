On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

COVID rules: Keep an eye on the Big Apple

Mike Causey@mcauseyWFED
November 3, 2021 5:00 pm
5 min read
      

Officials monitoring the federal government’s massive COVID vaccine program are keeping a close eye on New York City. How is the government of the nation’s largest, most diverse city managing the largest group of city employees. Once an epicenter of the pandemic, New York has generally received high marks for how it handled the situation. Despite its racial, ethnic and religious mix, the city has a much higher vaccine rate than many other places large and small.

But a number of workers are balking at getting any shots.

The Big Apple has 370,000 municipal employees. That includes many firefighters and law enforcement personnel. Plus lots of workers whose jobs mirror those found inside the federal workforce. The city is requiring most employees to get the shots and boosters. The New York Times says that 9,000 workers were put on unpaid leave this week because they refused or otherwise didn’t have shots. There are 12,000 additional case pending of city employees who strongly object to or fear the vaccines.

We’ve heard from a surprising (to me) number of feds, in key jobs, who say they don’t want to take the shots. A number have said they will leave federal service if required to take the shots and booster. Like this long-time D.C. area fed responding to a recent column here on the pros and cons of the government’s mandatory vaccine program. He said:

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

After half a century of federal work, I will soon leave federal service mainly because of the sad shot mandate. I have not yet made the announcement.

After working in 5 federal agencies, plus a career in the US Army, I have learned that there are very few federal employees in technical fields who are actually technically competent in their chosen field. Continuing education is rarely required of federal employees. This sad fact is especially true in the medical field, where the medical schools teach MDs to be pill doctors and ignore the other sciences that may not provide them a recurring paycheck, such as nutrition.

My wife is also leaving federal service. We conducted extensive research into the injections and learned that the numerous side effects, many unreported because of hospital policy and burdensome federal forms, are not worth the risk. Additionally, at least 2/3 of the American population has at least one existing co-morbidity that makes them good candidates for COVID hospitalization – such as being overweight or obese, usually resulting in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, diabetes, and other common related diseases.

It is particularly distressing that policy makers don’t recognize the far superior immunity that one obtains after recovering from COVID. One often hears people say “follow the science” or “listen to the experts” but the fact of the matter is that each of us must conduct our own research, as the professed “experts” are anything but. I am fortunate to have had access to intel resources that paint a very different picture than what the public is fed.

The bottom line is that if you work on building up your immunity to viruses, pathogens, etc., with proper nutrition, sanitation, and exercise, which is admittedly very difficult in today’s world, you will not only have superior defenses against COVID, but you will also be protected against future variants and other pathogens, which are surely already in the pipeline.

After half a century of federal work, I will soon leave federal service mainly because of the sad shot mandate. I have not yet made the announcement.

After working in 5 federal agencies, plus a career in the US Army, I have learned that there are very few federal employees in technical fields who are actually technically competent in their chosen field. Continuing education is rarely required of federal employees. This sad fact is especially true in the medical field, where the medical schools teach MDs to be pill doctors and ignore the other sciences that may not provide them a recurring paycheck, such as nutrition.

My wife is also leaving federal service. We conducted extensive research into the injections and learned that the numerous side effects, many unreported because of hospital policy and burdensome federal forms, are not worth the risk. Additionally, at least 2/3 of the American population has at least one existing co-morbidity that makes them good candidates for COVID hospitalization – such as being overweight or obese, usually resulting in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, diabetes, and other common related diseases.

        Read more: Federal Report

It is particularly distressing that policy makers don’t recognize the far superior immunity that one obtains after recovering from COVID. One often hears people say “follow the science” or “listen to the experts” but the fact of the matter is that each of us must conduct our own research, as the professed “experts” are anything but. I am fortunate to have had access to intel resources that paint a very different picture than what the public is fed.

The bottom line is that if you work on building up your immunity to viruses, pathogens, etc., with proper nutrition, sanitation, and exercise, which is admittedly very difficult in today’s world, you will not only have superior defenses against COVID, but you will also be protected against future variants and other pathogens, which are surely already in the pipeline.

-Bart

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

The fur of a polar bear isn’t actually white. The fur has little to no pigmentation, it is is hollow and made of transparent keratin. Light hits the fur and makes the white color we perceive.

Source: Ocean Conservancy

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Companies with at least 100 workers will be required to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and paid sick leave if they have side effects from the shots. That's according to a Biden administration official who spoke Monday, Nov. 1, about pending vaccine-mandate rules from OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

    For contractors, guidance on ever-evolving federal vaccine mandate makes compliance difficult

    Contracting Read more
Related Topics
All News Commentary COVID-19 vaccine mandate Federal Report Mike Causey Workforce

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 03, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.4459 0.0404 4.85%
L 2025 12.2390 0.0409 8.89%
L 2030 43.5841 0.1991 11.31%
L 2035 13.1330 0.0658 12.31%
L 2040 49.8635 0.2725 13.33%
L 2045 13.6996 0.0803 14.19%
L 2050 30.0995 0.1885 15.08%
L 2055 14.9391 0.1157 18.41%
L 2060 14.9390 0.1157 18.41%
L 2065 14.9389 0.1157 18.41%
G Fund 16.6957 0.0007 1.12%
F Fund 20.8666 -0.0416 -1.44%
C Fund 70.1726 0.4504 24.02%
S Fund 89.9025 1.0575 17.73%
I Fund 40.0744 0.329 11.23%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service Director Murray participates in remembrance ceremony for Special Agent Nole Remagen