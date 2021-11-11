Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Even bureaucrats learn to innovate (and often do)

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 11, 2021 5:00 pm
4 min read
      

Can a bureaucrat or a politician find success as an entrepreneur? Typical answer: Depends on how far you feel comfortable sticking your neck out. A better answer: Can you think flexibly within a system that seems to value process and rules?

It’s an old idea. Waves of innovation have come to the way the government operates. Establishment of the modern civil service as we know it comes to mind. The expansion of programs — still controversial — that occurred in the Franklin Roosevelt era. The programs of the Lyndon Johnson era known as the Great Society.

Over the years I’ve collected a couple of library shelves full of business and government operations books by dozens of academics. They cover management from every angle — quality control, personnel and human capital, you name it.

A few stand out. One dates to 1990. “Procurement and Public Management” by Steve Kelman, has a dull title. The subtitle tells the real story, starting with “The fear of discretion.” Kelman, then a Harvard Kennedy School professor, went on to become the director of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy for a time during the Clinton administration. One of the tenets of the Reinventing Government gambit of the Clinton years was that procurement had become too risk averse, to the point of sclerosis.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

One big idea of reform then was that even within the seemingly rigid system under the Federal Aquisition Regulation, contracting officers had way more discretion than courage to use it. Tools like rapid down-select, oral presentations, market research that included actually talking with industry, RFQs about results insteady of specifications, even best value (and not lowest price) buys — they’d all gotten buried in the bottom of the tool box.

A new Harvard-nik book, by business school prof Mitchell Weiss, is also actually interesting. His “We The Possibility” was given to attendees, including me, at the ACTIAC’s Imagination Nation conference earlier this week in the chocolate manufacturing capital known as Hershey, Pennsylvania. Weiss also spoke there. His big idea also has do with discretion.

Weiss likes to tell the story of the Boston city government in the immediate aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Then-Mayor (and legendary) Tom Menino felt that the existing charity institutions would be too slow in getting funds to people affected. Weiss, then Menino’s chief of staff, help set up a fund called One Fund Boston. A city government program, One Fund Boston raised and distributed millions with weeks. The bombing occured on Apr. 15. By July 4, Weiss said, the city charity had distributed $60 million to some 75 bombing victims.

The point is the government initiated something new, was able to scale it, and showed results. Weiss said too often, government people don’t let themselves try things. Because government gambits sometimes fail. He used the hot stove parable. Once a cat singes its paws jumping onto a hot stove, it will never jump onto a stove again — hot or cold. And government has had its share of hot stoves. Remember the Car Allowance Rebate System (CARS)? It burned through taxpayer dollars all right, but the complicated and error-fraught program produced dubious public good.

Failure of a program shouldn’t scare people from trying, is the basic message Weiss is conveying.

The Boston charity had an easy-to-state purpose and mission. Raise money from the public (not the city coffers), and give it to people harmed by a specific event. CARS was grandiosely designed to help global warming and stimulate the economy. Enabled by an act of Congress, it drew in owers of certain cars, car dealers, scrappage outfits and components of the Department of Transportation (DOT). It was encrusted with rules and criteria, and in certain respects went against the economic interests of some of the parties. It didn’t scale well and it lacked clarity of purpose.

CARS sprang from the hubris of Congress, no doubt fed by zealous staffers and DOT dreamers. Often thinking small and incrementally can move things more profoundly and more permanently. Case in point: A small bureau at the IRS known as the Enterprise Digitization and Case Management Office. Director Harrison Smith is using a great deal of discretion and independent thinking. He told the Hershey audience of his office’s strict criteria for starting a project and for scrapping it before it becomes a rathole of effort and money.

For three projects, the digitizers have 14 development contracts out for vendors to come up with ideas. The pilot contracts were awarded in less than a month, Smith said, using FAR Part 13.5. So there. The IRS does not have other transaction uthority, like the Defense Department or NASA, to buy prototypes.  Yet it managed to award regular contracts just as fast as if it did. This type of thinking is enabling the IRS to chip away at its still-large paper processing in a way that will improve customer service.

        Read more: Federal Report

Smith’s office exemplifies what Weiss preaches. Imagine things, try them, go incrementally to contain risk, and scale when they work. So why don’t more people do it?

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

Despite the name “funny bone,” the area of your elbow that causes discomfort when it is hit isn’t a bone at all but actually a nerve. The sensitive ulnar nerve, when pushed against the bone in the elbow, sends the sharp, shock-like pain and an odd numbness you feel down your limb.

Source: Live Science

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Car Allowance Rebate Program Commentary Federal Report Management Mike Causey National Partnership for Reinventing Government Payroll Protection Plan Thomas Menino Tom Temin Tom Temin Commentary

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 10, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.4130 -0.0647 4.85%
L 2025 12.2018 -0.0611 8.89%
L 2030 43.3973 -0.2921 11.31%
L 2035 13.0706 -0.097 12.31%
L 2040 49.6032 -0.4007 13.33%
L 2045 13.6223 -0.1184 14.19%
L 2050 29.9172 -0.2763 15.08%
L 2055 14.8265 -0.1572 18.41%
L 2060 14.8265 -0.1571 18.41%
L 2065 14.8263 -0.1573 18.41%
G Fund 16.7009 0.0008 1.12%
F Fund 20.9020 -0.1424 -1.44%
C Fund 70.0012 -0.5647 24.02%
S Fund 88.9646 -1.6529 17.73%
I Fund 39.5189 -0.4386 11.23%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell