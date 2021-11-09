Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Last chance to blow $2,000

Mike Causey@mcauseyWFED
November 9, 2021 5:00 pm
3 min read
      

Federal workers and retirees have little time to miss another deadline and lose, as in overpay up to $2,000, on next year’s health premiums. All they have to do to ensure loser status for insurance premiums is nothing. Ignore open season (which runs through Dec. 13). Stay in the same health plan you’ve belonged to since the Carter administration. Don’t even consider leaving the high or standard option of your favorite plan since Friends or the Fresh Prince of Belair topped the TV charts.

Although lots of things have changed since you last seriously shopped for the best health plan, tens of thousands of feds and even more retirees have let inertia rule. They’ve either failed to compare plans and benefits — which have changed dramatically — or stuck with a Cadillac (high option) version when they could be paying a lot less and getting similar benefits by switching to their plan’s “basic” option. Or to another just-as-good plan with lower premiums. And which also has their favorite doctor in their PPO network.

Feds and retirees on average will pay nearly 4% more in premiums beginning in January. But that’s an average of the 30-plus plans and options available to most people. Federal retirees will be getting a 5.9% cost of living adjustment next year if they are under the old Civil Service Retirement System. CSRS retirees will get 4.9%. Federal workers are due a 2.7% raise in January. So everything’s going up. Some more than others. But there are things that feds, postal workers and retirees can do that will shave anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 from their health premiums next year. IF they shop. And IF they find a better plan. And IF they leave the loving (but expensive) arms of their health-plan-for-life and check out the field and choices for 2022. It isn’t easy and it isn’t (unless you enjoy self-torture) fun. But it is worth it to look. For example, some plans will have big changes, or higher (or lower) premiums. But you won’t know which until you know where to look. Some plans will make it less expensive for the policy-holder to get self-plus one rather than a family plan. Some married-to-a-fellow-fed will find it might be less expensive to get two self-only plans. At times. And in some cases, much more expensive if they pick two plans and must meet two deductibles.

Most private sector companies offer minimum choices, minimum premium sharing and zero help to workers during their open seasons. Not Uncle Sam. When it comes to a helping health plan hand, the federal government can’t be beat. The Office of Personnel Management offers an excellent website which helps workers navigate the various plans, options and premiums. Most agencies now offer (free to employees) the Consumer Checkbook guide to federal health plans. Its long-time editor Walton Francis sorts out the best deal for workers, retirees or survivor annuitants. You can check to see if your doctor is in network and find out other things that should be a factor in deciding on your 2022 health plan.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

To kick off open season, Walt Francis will be my guest today at 10 a.m. on Your Turn. He’ll answer questions and give you a checklist of what to do during this open season. That will include things like health plans that offer HSAs (health savings accounts) for employees. Some of them who have been in HSA plan for years now have accounts of $50.000.

If you can’t listen today, or want to hear it again or alert a coworker or friend, the show will be archived on our website. So listen today, tomorrow, whenever.

For today’s show, if you have questions for Walt Francis send them to me ASAP at mcausey@federalnewsnetwork.com.

Whatever you do this open season, make sure it isn’t nothing!

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

The plant that tobacco is named after, Nicotiana tabacum, got its name from French diplomat Jean Nicot, who introduced tobacco to France from Portugal in 1560 promoting its medicinal properties.

Source: Britannica

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Benefits Commentary Federal Employee Health Benefits Program Federal Report Mike Causey Open Season Pay & Benefits Walt Francis Your Turn

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 09, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.4777 -0.0133 4.85%
L 2025 12.2629 -0.0153 8.89%
L 2030 43.6894 -0.0768 11.31%
L 2035 13.1676 -0.0254 12.31%
L 2040 50.0039 -0.1055 13.33%
L 2045 13.7407 -0.031 14.19%
L 2050 30.1935 -0.0732 15.08%
L 2055 14.9837 -0.048 18.41%
L 2060 14.9836 -0.048 18.41%
L 2065 14.9836 -0.048 18.41%
G Fund 16.7001 0.0007 1.12%
F Fund 21.0444 0.0611 -1.44%
C Fund 70.5659 -0.2428 24.02%
S Fund 90.6175 -0.194 17.73%
I Fund 39.9575 -0.138 11.23%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest