On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

What does a federal whistleblower risk? More than you think

Jory Heckman@jheckmanWFED
January 7, 2022 6:19 pm
4 min read
      

If you see something, say something. It’s a simple phrase that carries a lot of weight if you’re a federal whistleblower.

Maybe you pass off a tip to your agency’s inspector general, or Congress, about something that doesn’t quite pass the smell test. Maybe that’s as far as it goes. Or maybe it’s just what auditors and investigators need to dig deeper on some particular wrongdoing.

Few whistleblower tips turn into the latest Hollywood blockbuster, but there are plenty of disclosures below that threshold that still root out fraud, waste and abuse.

And yet, whistleblowers often come forward with what they know at great personal risk. Sometimes that means losing their jobs, or facing years of drawn-out legal battles to clear their names.

Take the Defense Department’s inspector general office, for example, which receives at least 10,000 calls on its whistleblower hotline every year.

One of those calls, back in 2014, led to a $25 million False Claims Act settlement last year with a Boeing subsidiary that allegedly sold used and refurbished drone parts to the Navy and Special Operations Command (SOCOM) for the price of new materials.

The whistleblower in question, former Insitu executive D.R. O’Hara, took his concerns to the company’s executive staff before making a call to the DoD IG’s hotline. The former action, by his telling, led to a demotion.

O’Hara received $4.6 million of the recovered funds part of the qui tam provision of the False Claims Act, but spent several years and close to half a million dollars on his legal defense overall.

For cases where whistleblowers face retaliation from agency executives, Congress a year ago passed the Elijah E. Cummings Federal Employee Anti-Discrimination Act.

The Office of Personnel Management, just last week, introduced a proposed rule to implement the law. which would require agencies to create a tracking system for complaints on discrimination and whistleblower retaliation.

It would also require agencies to provide public notice in an accessible format of any final decision in which there has been a finding of discrimination or retaliation.

The late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), while serving as the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, warned that lawmakers and agency IGs conduct effective oversight without whistleblowers.

But Jeff Neal, a former chief human capital officer at the Department of Homeland Security, now a senior vice president for ICF International, said federal whistleblowers face more risks than ever when it comes to telling someone what they know.

        Read more: Federal Report

What starts out as an anonymous tip can lead to a whistleblower’s name — and maybe their phone number and address — getting posted on Twitter. That can lead to threatening calls and harassment.

“It becomes much scarier, and much harder to expect somebody who has knowledge of wrongdoing,Jef to trust the system to protect them,” Neal said. “It creates huge problems for us as a country that we’re doing more and more that seems to make it harder to expect people to actually do the right thing.”

OPM’s proposed rule may help document cases where an agency executive retaliates against a whistleblower, but Neal said whistleblowers have a lot to lose, and may not have faith that the disclosure process will actually work as intended.

Lawmakers last year advanced several bills meant to increase the independence of agency IGs and make it harder for a president to fire. But in the end, IGs, as executive branch employees, ultimately serve at the pleasure of the president.

“Can Congress do something that makes it impossible for a president to fire an IG? The answer is probably no. They might be able to make it more difficult. But the president does run the executive branch and IGs are executive branch employees,” Neal said.

There are plenty of other variables a would-be whistleblower needs to unpack before making allegations. Sometimes their disclosure involves classified information, which could add to their legal woes.

In other cases, a whistleblower’s claim may not actually translate into actual wrongdoing.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

“I’ve seen this happen, maybe somebody discloses something, and it turns out what they thought was something crooked going on, or something illegal going on, was perfectly legal. They just didn’t have the whole story, and in going about it the way they did, they create problems,” Neal said.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Jonathan Tercasio

Former President Gerald Ford is recognized as the country’s first active skiing president, according to a 1974 article from the New York Times. Ford’s personal instructor described the former president as someone who’s “all for skiing” and “doesn’t fall down much.”

Source: The New York Times

Jory Heckman

Jory Heckman is a reporter at Federal News Network covering U.S. Postal Service, IRS, big data and technology issues.

Follow @jheckmanWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Report Jeff Neal Mike Causey Office of Personnel Management whistleblowers

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Dial 667-930-9385
 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jan 06, 2022 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.3989 -0.0143 5.42%
L 2025 12.1679 -0.0132 9.75%
L 2030 43.1835 -0.0647 12.37%
L 2035 12.9933 -0.0214 13.43%
L 2040 49.2628 -0.0876 14.51%
L 2045 13.5141 -0.0255 15.40%
L 2050 29.6543 -0.0593 16.34%
L 2055 14.6753 -0.0338 19.90%
L 2060 14.6751 -0.0338 19.90%
L 2065 14.6748 -0.0339 19.90%
G Fund 16.7407 0.0007 1.38%
F Fund 20.6419 -0.0276 -1.46%
C Fund 70.9042 -0.0636 28.68%
S Fund 80.6703 0.3382 12.45%
I Fund 39.2302 -0.2768 11.45%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|5 CES 2022
1|6 Live Snowflake Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct check on Super Hornet aboard aircraft carrier in Philippine Sea