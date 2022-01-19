Who will determine your retirement diet?

When people retire, especially during the months of December and January, they often make life-changing resolutions. Some involve health, entertainment, travel, family. A lot deal with diet choices. But in every case the retiree wants to be and should be in control. But that doesn’t always happen. Some new retirees suffer an unexpected and extended clash-flow problem. It can have an impact on their standard of living, which includes important stuff, like food, the electric bill and vacations. That can continue until their post-retirement income is straightened out. Which could take awhile…

Most federal-postal retirees will leave with a good-to-excellent monthly benefit. On paper! Indexed, in whole or part, to inflation. The government will pay most of their health premiums, for life. Cost of living adjustments each January will help fend off future rising living costs. But there is the immediate period, the weeks — and in many cases, months — right after retirement which people have to live off much less than they had to spend before retirement. That’s because it can take their agency, and the Office of Personnel Management, a long time to process their retirement claim and okay their full benefit. There are lots of reasons for that, including the work history of the applicant. Did they have breaks in service? Work for a lot agencies, making them harder to track? And the fact that OPM is swamped with applications, especially in December and January.

Federal News Network tracks the monthly retirement backlog. And this isn’t the time or place to point fingers or affix blame. If there is any to affix. But this is intended as a heads up for anyone who retired in December, or this month, or who plans to retire in the future, regardless of the time of year. Bottom line: Have a nest egg. A cushion so you don’t have to spend any payments for unused annual leave. Or dip into your TSP sooner than you had planned.

Here’s a note of caution from a recent (2020-2021) retiree. This is his heads-up!