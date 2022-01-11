On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

You can’t take it with you! Or can you?

Mike Causey@mcauseyWFED
January 11, 2022 5:00 pm
3 min read
      

While Mike Causey is away, please enjoy this column from the archives.

Did your son or daughter marry the wrong person? Lots of them do, it turns out!  As in really wrong. Unstable. Maybe a gambling or drug problem? Violent? Decades-between-paying jobs? Concerned about the welfare of a surviving spouse, children or grandchildren?

Often what you can do in person is limited.  Support, advice, concern. But what about when you are no longer around? When your estate — and you very likely have one — is being settled. Do you let the courts decide? Perhaps unwittingly encourage rivalry among your survivors? Fear that whatever you built or acquired — money, property, insurance — will be lost? Or taken by the wrong people?

There are things you can do now.

Tom O’Rourke is a Washington area attorney who specializes in tax and estate law. Many of his clients are current or former feds. Several are TSP millionaires. Others are on track to become one soon — fingers crossed! He’s also a former IRS lawyer. Been there, done that!

Tom is going to be my guest today on Your Turn at 10 a.m. ET. You can listen live streaming here or on the radio at 1500 AM in the Washington D.C. area. The show will also be archived on our website so you can listen again, listen later or recommend it to a fed friend. He’s written this outline on how to avoid the most common estate planning errors. Starting with the all-important but often overlooked or outdated beneficiary notifications. Here’s his 8-point guide:

  1. Overlooking beneficiary designations, or failing to keep beneficiary designations up to date. For federal employees virtually all of your job related benefits (annuity, TSP, accumulated salary, life insurance) are governed by beneficiary designations. These beneficiary designations always supersede the terms of any will or trust.
  2. “Selling” property for a nominal amount (i.e. selling your home to your child for $1). This can cause a variety of estate, gift, and income tax issues.
  3. Naming specific investments in your will or trust. How does the sale or disposition of the named asset before your death affect any specific bequests you may have made?
  4. Not thinking through the practicalities of leaving real estate to your children in equal shares.
  5. Making a specific bequest to a minor. Until a person become an adult, he/she cannot legally own property. Who is going to manage this bequest for the child? Most likely, it will be the child’s guardian – who could be your former spouse? Is that what you intended.
  6. Failing to plan for the death of a person named as a beneficiary in your estate plan.  If you leave a bequest to a beneficiary and that person dies what happens to the bequest. Does it pass to the beneficiary’s children, or does it revert to the estate?
  7. Failing to include a residuary clause in a will or a trust. A residuary clause disposes of all assets not specifically mentioned in a will or a trust. For example, Mary writes a will that makes specific gifts of $500,000. What happens it f the value of her assets is more or less than $500,000? A residuary clause should address this issue.
  8. Failing to deal with unexpected contingencies. What happens if a primary beneficiary (often an adult child) develops a substance abuse problem or divorces his/her spouse?

Developing an effective estate plan requires a consideration of the “what-ifs” and hopefully can avoid problems that may occur after your death.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By David Thornton

While most frogs spend the winter dormant, hibernating deep under water, Alaskan wood frogs freeze solid during the winter. Their hearts stop beating and they stop breathing. Ice encases the internal organs and forms between the muscles and skin. Even their eye lenses freeze. But a glucose solution produced in their livers prevents their cells from freezing, which is what keeps them alive. No one is sure what causes their hearts to start beating again when they thaw.

Source: National Park Service

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Benefits Commentary Federal Report Mike Causey Pay & Benefits

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Dial 667-930-9385
 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jan 10, 2022 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.3599 -0.0234 5.42%
L 2025 12.1308 -0.023 9.75%
L 2030 42.9995 -0.1156 12.37%
L 2035 12.9322 -0.0383 13.43%
L 2040 49.0099 -0.1586 14.51%
L 2045 13.4394 -0.0467 15.40%
L 2050 29.4799 -0.1092 16.34%
L 2055 14.5752 -0.0644 19.90%
L 2060 14.5749 -0.0645 19.90%
L 2065 14.5747 -0.0645 19.90%
G Fund 16.7437 0.0023 1.38%
F Fund 20.5667 -0.0194 -1.46%
C Fund 70.5284 -0.1013 28.68%
S Fund 79.7575 -0.1557 12.45%
I Fund 38.9468 -0.3845 11.45%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Secure the Hybrid Workplace Across...
1|10 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
1|10 Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy begins to remove fuel from Pearl Harbor underground storage tank facility