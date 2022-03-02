On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Back to the office? Not if, but when…

Mike Causey@mcauseyWFED
March 2, 2022 4:39 pm
3 min read
      

Many pundits have predicted that as COVID fades (if it does), many if not most of the people who have been working from home on a temporary basis will be allowed to keep working from home. And while that assumption applied to the federal workforce, the White House definitely has other ideas. As in getting as many teleworkers back to the office as possible. Both for customer service and economic reasons. Consider:

As the largest employer in the nation, many taxpayers look to the federal government for what it is, or isn’t, doing about various things. More often than not with a critical eye. While the federal focus is usually on D.C. and its Maryland and Virginia suburbs, the government is everywhere. In many parts of the country Uncle Sam cranks out the largest number of paychecks every two weeks. And each local fed, by some estimates, supports or generates six private sector jobs. D.C. may have the public image of the federal swamp, but in fact places like Austin, Texas, Huntsville, Alabama, Ogden, Utah, Oklahoma City and dozens of other communities is home base — where they vote, and pay taxes — to most federal workers and retirees. Compare their public schools, local government and other operations to areas that do not have a big chunk of well-paying, recession- or inflation-proof jobs.

Imagine your community — and its tax base — if the local Veterans Affairs hospital; IRS center; federal prison; or Federal Aviation Administration, Postal Service or Interior Department operation moved away. Imagine the impact on parking lots, restaurants and other businesses if large numbers of potential customers stay home to work. Think about businesses that have closed in your area since COVID. President Joe Biden is aware of it too, and wants feds to lead the way back to the office. In his Tuesday night State of the Union speech, he he told the nation, and a joint session of Congress, “It’s time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again. People working from home can feel safe to begin to return to the office. We’re doing that here in the federal government. The vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person.”

Axios news service gave its readers a sneak preview of the renewed government back-to-the-office effort BEFORE the president announced it Tuesday.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

So for a variety of reasons, many people and news outlets are looking to see how the government has operated during the pandemic, and what comes next. From a service standpoint, folks want to know when people at Social Security and the IRS, and other customer-oriented operations, will be returning to the office. The number of non-postal feds working from home (or at least a site away from their traditional office) went from 3% pre-COVID to roughly 60% today. The president’s push to get feds back to the office may bump up against federal unions which have long-championed teleworking. Much of the return-to-the-office push has come from customers of the IRS, VA and Social Security Administration. Here’s a sample of what many people are reading about the government’s flexitime program.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By David Thornton

Tchaikovsky was able to focus on music full time thanks to the support of his patron, Nadezhda von Meck, whose only stipulation was that they never meet in person.

Source: Wikipedia

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

    Amelia Brust, Federal News Networktelework, work at home, office, federal employee

    Biden calls for ‘vast majority’ of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

    Workforce Read more
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)This Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, photo shows a Social Security card in Tigard, Ore. Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

    SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

    Workforce Read more
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)The Department of Justice is seen, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Washington. The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump secretly seized data from the accounts of at least two Democratic lawmakers in 2018 as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters, according to three people familiar with the seizures. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

    Workforce Read more
Related Topics
All News Federal Report Mike Causey Workforce

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Dial 667-930-9385
 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2022 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.9720 -0.094 -1.79%
L 2025 11.7438 -0.092 -3.36%
L 2030 41.0541 -0.4568 -4.73%
L 2035 12.2871 -0.1501 -5.23%
L 2040 46.3413 -0.6186 -5.70%
L 2045 12.6543 -0.181 -6.12%
L 2050 27.6432 -0.4232 -6.52%
L 2055 13.4829 -0.2587 -7.67%
L 2060 13.4826 -0.2586 -7.67%
L 2065 13.4824 -0.2585 -7.67%
G Fund 16.7835 0.0009 0.28%
F Fund 20.3468 0.1179 -3.15%
C Fund 65.1602 -1.0218 -8.01%
S Fund 73.7024 -1.3556 -10.05%
I Fund 35.9801 -0.9102 -6.47%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 2022 - FAR Supplement - NMCARS - Navy -...
3|9 Spring Storms: A Simulation Exercise...
3|9 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Biden delivers his first State of the Union address