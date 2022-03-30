What’s your TSP investment style: Roller coaster or merry-go-round?

If you’ve been a TSP investor for awhile you know that its C, S and I funds — linked to the U.S. and overseas stock markets — go up.

And down.

But mostly up.

At least so far.

But being humans and survivors the declines, however brief, tend to take on more importance in the investor/survivor part of our brains. And nearly everybody’s heard that while past performance is no indicator of the future, lots of people get very nervous very quickly when a downturn lasts for awhile. Merry-go-rounds are less stressful than roller coasters. That’s called being human. And while there is no guarantee it will continue, most of the 100,000-plus TSP millionaires have one thing in common: the ability to buckle up, knowing that the ride at times will be very bumpy.

The self-made millionaire group includes people of all ages, backgrounds, education and jobs. But most have one thing in common: They invested exclusively or heavily in the stock indexed funds, for an average of 29 years. And most stuck with the C, S and I funds during hard times, like the 2008-9 Great Recession, which caused many TSP investors to head for the ‘safe’ harbor of the Treasury securities G-fund. And to stay there, even though the market has been mostly up for record periods of time. People who continued to buy C and S funds particularly during the downturns did well. Shares they bought on sale are now worth lots more. Some TSP investors have racked up $2-3 million accounts. Not by making the big bucks, but by investing for the long-haul. One of them, Abraham Grungold, just retired. He’s now a full-time financial coach. Some of his clients are TSP millionaires. Others want to be. So did he take his own advice? We asked him about riding the TSP roller coaster. And this is what he replied: