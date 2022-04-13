On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Bear market bites TSP investors

Mike Causey@mcauseyWFED
April 13, 2022 5:00 pm
1 min read
      

Thanks to the it-had-to-happen-sometime downturn in the stock market, the number of Thrift Savings Plan millionaires dropped to 100,364 in March. That’s down from the federal 401(k) plans high-water mark at the end of 2021. At that time there were 112,880 current, former and/or retired feds with account balances in excess of $1,000,000. A number had built accounts exceeding $3 million.

With the exception of some wealthy politicians, political appointees or lawyers-turned-federal judges, most of the $1 million club members did it the old way. They invested at least enough to get the 5% government match. They put their money in the TSP’s higher-risk, higher-reward C and S stock funds. And let it ride. They continued to invest in the stock index funds, especially in hard times (like the 2008-9 recession) when stocks were on sale. After a spectacular and record long run of good returns, the market turned down this year for a variety of reasons, from the invasion of Ukraine to supply chain problems, shortage-induced inflation and higher prices for gas and oil.

On Wednesday’s Your Turn show, financial investor Arthur Stein talked about the market downturn. This column also provided readers with a series of charts showing how well (or not) the market has done over the past 15 years. Meantime, here’s a snapshot of the TSP today:


And here’s where it stood at the end of last year:

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin, Steven Hernandez from the Department of Education and IBM's Koos Lodewijkx and Chris Crummey in this exclusive webinar as they discuss zero trust and cybersecurity.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By David Thornton

In Oklahoma, until 2018, it was illegal to sell beer with an ABV of more than 3.2% cold. It had to be sold at room temperature.

Source: Public Radio Tulsa

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)G fund, TSP

    TSP tactics: Are you managing the market? Or is it playing you?

    Federal Report Read more
    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)

    March’s TSP performance a mixed bag for stock funds

    TSP Read more
Related Topics
All News Commentary Federal Report Mike Causey Pay & Benefits Retirement TSP TSP millionaires

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Dial 667-930-9385
 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2022 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.9994 -0.0205 -1.30%
L 2025 11.7762 -0.0205 -2.54%
L 2030 41.1838 -0.1072 -3.65%
L 2035 12.3229 -0.0352 -4.08%
L 2040 46.4785 -0.1451 -4.49%
L 2045 12.6887 -0.0424 -4.86%
L 2050 27.7241 -0.0992 -5.19%
L 2055 13.5850 -0.0628 -5.93%
L 2060 13.5842 -0.0627 -5.93%
L 2065 13.5833 -0.0627 -5.94%
G Fund 16.8242 0.0011 0.44%
F Fund 19.2404 0.0565 -5.79%
C Fund 66.6508 -0.2258 -4.59%
S Fund 72.5203 -0.0394 -9.24%
I Fund 35.8185 -0.2967 -6.77%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CARES Act Webinar
4|20 Security vs. Compliance: Can You Have...
4|20 Assessment: The Key to Cloud Success
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories