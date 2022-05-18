On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Revenge of the G-funders!

Mike Causey@mcauseyWFED
May 18, 2022 5:00 pm
2 min read
      

When it comes to investing in the Thrift Savings Plan, many advisors warn their federal-military clients against putting most or all in the super-safe Treasury securities G fund. Especially when they are young or in mid-career and have decades to invest. And ride out the ups and downs of the stock market. While it’s true the G fund never has a bad day, it’s been a long time since it had a really good one....

READ MORE

When it comes to investing in the Thrift Savings Plan, many advisors warn their federal-military clients against putting most or all in the super-safe Treasury securities G fund. Especially when they are young or in mid-career and have decades to invest. And ride out the ups and downs of the stock market. While it’s true the G fund never has a bad day, it’s been a long time since it had a really good one. Even though this year, at 3% interest, it is leading the pack.

Since the federal 401(k) plan, the TSP, started in 1988 the G fund return has been 4.69%. That compares to 5.58% for the bond-indexed F fund which, over time, is a big difference. During the same period, the stock-indexed C, S and I funds have returned 10.80%, 9.08% and 4.68% respectively. Unlike the G fund, which never has a loss, the stock returns included some bad years. Like now, at least so far. And including a 40% nosedive during the Great Recession of 2008-9. That was when many investors either switched money from the stock funds to treasury securities, or also bought only G fund shares when stocks were on sale big time!

For many investors, and their advisors, the issue is safety. Is the G fund “safe” because people never lose principle, or is it unsafe because its mostly modest earnings can be blunted, big time, in times of high inflation. Like now. Using the same “safety” issue, some advisors warn that a nest egg based on low-yield returns can be dangerously eroded during periods of high inflation. The Wall Streets highly respected Heard-on-the-Street column warns investors they could be in for a long slide.

Professionals make it a point to say past performance is no guarantee of future performance. And it’s not. But if you check out the numbers it can be an indicator. And many people are wondering what (if anything) to do as the stock market and inflation dominate so much of the news cycle. So if you don’t know where we are going, which nobody does, you can at least look where we’ve been. And, again, what if anything that means. So here are the official numbers long range and short range, showing where the five primary funds have been to date. Here are the numbers:

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Year G Fund F Fund C Fund S Fund I Fund
Inception date 4/1/1987 1/29/1988 1/29/1988 5/1/2001 5/1/2001
1 year 1.63% -8.31% 0.21% -18.75% -8.87%
3 year 1.45% 0.46% 13.80% 8.59% 4.38%
5 year 1.93% 1.30% 13.62% 9.33% 4.90%
10 year 1.94% 1.98% 13.68% 11.25% 6.01%
Since inception 4.69% 5.58% 10.80% 9.08% 4.68%
2022 YTD 0.65% -9.33% -12.91% -18.83% -12.73%
2021 1.38% -1.46% 28.68% 12.45% 11.45%
December 0.12% -0.32% 4.48% 0.58% 5.10%
November 0.13% 0.30% -0.69% -5.03% -4.66%
October 0.13% -0.04% 7.00% 5.43% 2.46%
September 0.11% -0.86% -4.65% -4.00% -2.81%
August 0.11% -0.18% 3.03% 2.00% 1.76%
July 0.13% 1.15% 2.37% -1.24% 0.72%
June 0.12% 0.74% 2.33% 3.46% -1.44%
May 0.13% 0.34% 0.69% -0.66% 3.61%
April 0.13% 0.82% 5.33% 4.23% 3.09%
March 0.11% -1.23% 4.38% -0.39% 2.35%
February 0.08% -1.45% 2.76% 5.21% 2.26%
January 0.07% -0.71% -1.01% 2.85% -1.09%
2020 0.97% 7.50% 18.31% 31.85% 8.17%
2019 2.24% 8.68% 31.45% 27.97% 22.47%
2018 2.91% 0.15% -4.41% -9.26% -13.43%
2017 2.33% 3.82% 21.82% 18.22% 25.42%
2016 1.82% 2.91% 12.01% 16.35% 2.10%
2015 2.04% 0.91% 1.46% -2.92% -0.51%
2014 2.31% 6.73% 13.78% 7.80% -5.27%
2013 1.89% -1.68% 32.45% 38.35% 22.13%
2012 1.47% 4.29% 16.07% 18.57% 18.62%
2011 2.45% 7.89% 2.11% -3.38% -11.81%
2010 2.81% 6.71% 15.06% 29.06% 7.94%
2009 2.97% 5.99% 26.68% 34.85% 30.04%
2008 3.75% 5.45% -36.99% -38.32% -42.43%
2007 4.87% 7.09% 5.54% 5.49% 11.43%
2006 4.93% 4.40% 15.79% 15.30% 26.32%
2005 4.49% 2.40% 4.96% 10.45% 13.63%
2004 4.30% 4.30% 10.82% 18.03% 20.00%
2003 4.11% 4.11% 28.54% 42.92% 37.94%
2002 5.00% 10.27% -22.05% -18.14% -15.98%
2001 5.39% 8.61% -11.94%
2000 6.42% 11.67% -9.14%
1999 5.99% -0.85% 20.95%
1998 5.74% 8.70% 28.44%
1997 6.77% 9.60% 33.17%
1996 6.76% 3.66% 22.85%
1995 7.03% 18.31% 37.41%
1994 7.22% -2.96% 1.33%
1993 6.14% 9.52% 10.13%
1992 7.23% 7.20% 7.70%
1991 8.15% 15.75% 30.77%
1990 8.90% 8.00% -3.15%
1989 8.81% 13.89% 31.03%
1988 8.81% 3.63% 11.84%

Nearly Useless Factoid

By David Thornton

In Tibet, sticking out your tongue is a traditional greeting.

Source: BBC

      
Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)

    April’s TSP performance goes down almost across the board

    TSP Read more
Related Topics
All News Commentary Federal Report G-Fund Mike Causey TSP

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Dial 667-930-9385
 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2022 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.6638 0.1047 -3.32%
L 2025 11.4596 0.0953 -6.04%
L 2030 39.5698 0.4747 -8.58%
L 2035 11.7890 0.155 -9.48%
L 2040 44.2777 0.6339 -10.33%
L 2045 12.0425 0.1845 -11.10%
L 2050 26.2183 0.4288 -11.80%
L 2055 12.7102 0.2572 -13.56%
L 2060 12.7093 0.2572 -13.56%
L 2065 12.7081 0.2571 -13.57%
G Fund 16.8675 0.0014 0.65%
F Fund 18.8321 -0.1071 -9.33%
C Fund 62.0640 1.2307 -12.91%
S Fund 65.3946 1.8419 -18.83%
I Fund 34.1818 0.6218 -12.73%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 2022 - FAR Supplement - EDAR -...
5|25 Mastering Project Readiness: How to...
5|25 Zoom for Government: Digital First...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories