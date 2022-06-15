The new TSP: Loving or loathing it?

The new, expanded TSP is only a few weeks old. And it’s getting lots of attention, good and bad, from its 6 million investors. For many of them, their TSP investments will provide anywhere from one third to as much as one half of the money they have to live on in retirement. Among other things, the TSP-on-steroids now offers participants a significant jump in investment options. Last month, civilian and military participants in Uncle... READ MORE

The new, expanded TSP is only a few weeks old. And it’s getting lots of attention, good and bad, from its 6 million investors. For many of them, their TSP investments will provide anywhere from one third to as much as one half of the money they have to live on in retirement. Among other things, the TSP-on-steroids now offers participants a significant jump in investment options. Last month, civilian and military participants in Uncle Sam’s in-house 401(k) plan had 15 choices: three major stock market indexed funds, a bond and treasury securities fund plus 10 self-adjusting target date funds. Fast forward to now: the number of funds available for TSP investors has jumped to 5,000. And it covers the investment waterfront from giants like T. Rowe Price, Vanguard and Fidelity to much more focused funds including some with social or environmental interests. The TSP is considered so good by so many outside investors that many, if not most, elected and appointed officials coming into government, often from high-paying corporate or legal jobs, transfer their 401(k) and retirement funds into the TSP. In part to get the 5% government match, low administrative fees and congressional oversight by people with a very vested interest.

Nobody has to invest in any of the new funds being offered. And only those who do invest part of their optional retirement fund will pay new fees. The rollout — involving 6 million accounts — has been rocky for some. Smooth for others. The new choices are a blessing to many investors while confusing to others. An early 80s retiree from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said, “If I were younger, I would object to so many because some of them could be weak and go under. Adding another 10 or so would be good. However, I have been withdrawing from the TSP for years, so don’t much care anymore… I sold most of my fund holdings in December, which turned out to be near the top of the market.”

The rollout of the TSP has been bumpy as reported by Federal News Network’s Drew Friedman. So what’s next? Should you embrace the new investments, stick with what you know, or what? For the for-what answer, we turned to, Abraham Grungold. He’s a long time fed, recently retired to a new career as financial coach. He’s a member of the TSPs self-made Millionaire-plus club. Here’s what he said to the complicated question, is the new TSP right for you?