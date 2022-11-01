On Air: Panel Discussions
Federal Report

A letter to readers and fans of Mike Causey

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 1, 2022 10:41 am
2 min read
      

Like many of you that have called and written, the staff at Federal News Network is still in mourning over the recent death of our beloved friend Mike Causey. A revered institution for generations of federal employees, Mike reliably presented vital information on pay and benefits, health care, investments and retirement.

Like many of you that have called and written, the staff at Federal News Network is still in mourning over the recent death of our beloved friend Mike Causey. A revered institution for generations of federal employees, Mike reliably presented vital information on pay and benefits, health care, investments and retirement.

In recent days, we’ve received lots of communication, indicating how important that coverage is to you. We hear you. We get it. And we agree.

On behalf of all of our entire staff, I’m writing to tell you two things:

One, although no one can replace Mike Causey, this news organization is committed to continue bringing you the type of information and insight Mike provided in his columns and in his weekly show.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Two, we haven’t totally figured out our strategy for doing so. So we ask you to not only bear with us, but feel free to communicate with us your ideas.

Why no strategy? Simply because Mike passed so suddenly. We knew that, at 82, he wouldn’t live forever. But because he worked literally to the very end, his loss nevertheless took us by surprise.

This area of coverage, though, didn’t stop the day Mike died. To wit:

  • Our federal workforce reporter, Drew Friedman, regularly covers salary and benefits developments, union activities, and initiatives from the Office of Personnel Management.
  • Two of Mike’s regular “Your Turn” guests — financial planner Art Stein and federal benefits expert Abe Grungold — have committed to becoming regular guests on “The Federal Drive with Tom Temin.” Their interviews will air every other Wednesday, with Art having already appeared Oct. 19. Listen for Abe this coming Wednesday, Nov. 2.
  • I personally will be adding what I call “Causey-type coverage” to my columns in this space.
  • Concerned about open season and strategies for your continued coverage under the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program? Watch this web site for our Open Season Exchange, a series of interviews with government and industry experts starting Nov. 14.

Moreover, we are in the process of developing new shows devoted to federal workforce issues, to fill in the absence left by the end of “Your Turn.”

Our goal is to honor the legacy of Mike Causey by continuing to serve his readers and listeners — our readers and listeners — with the coverage that made him our biggest draw. Mike can’t be here for you. But we will be. We welcome your ideas and thoughts, and look forward to have you with us on the journey ahead.

 

      
Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

