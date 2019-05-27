Federal agencies honor our fallen on Memorial Day

Becoming an official federal holiday in 1971, Memorial Day gives the country a chance to take time to remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Vice President Mike Pence, acting Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan, and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke at the Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
The nation’s military branches used their online platforms to share these messages:
Many agency leaders released messages of their own. Here are a few:
Want to learn more about Memorial Day? Smithsonian and the Library of Congress offered up some much needed history lessons about the holiday:
-Here are more posts from federal agencies all around the government commemorating Memorial Day:
