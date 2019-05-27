Federal agencies honor our fallen on Memorial Day

Becoming an official federal holiday in 1971, Memorial Day gives the country a chance to take time to remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Vice President Mike Pence, acting Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan, and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke at the Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The nation’s military branches used their online platforms to share these messages:

For the #USNavy, burial at sea is one of the most solemn traditions, in which the body of the Sailor or family member is united with the very setting that saw the departed loved one’s noble service to the nation. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/l6PIOsJjNz — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) May 27, 2019

Many agency leaders released messages of their own. Here are a few:

Today we solemnly reflect on the incredible bravery of our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guard members who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of peace, freedom and our way of life. We honor you. We remember you. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/H8AjvdPUQ0 — Acting SecDef Pat Shanahan (@ActingSecDef) May 27, 2019

Want to learn more about Memorial Day? Smithsonian and the Library of Congress offered up some much needed history lessons about the holiday:



Learn more about #MemorialDay, its origins & how it has been commemorated through the years in this roundup of blog posts & resources from the Library of Congress. https://t.co/5dSd3JOguW pic.twitter.com/6rGEjnCe8k — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) May 27, 2019



-Here are more posts from federal agencies all around the government commemorating Memorial Day:





On #MemorialDay we honor the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom. pic.twitter.com/9FVPjz3z8t — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) May 27, 2019









To those who gave their lives in service to our country, we honor your sacrifice. And to those who have lost a family member, we are thinking of you. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/RzPBTF9ylG — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) May 27, 2019

Today, we honor the fallen who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. #HonorThem #MemorialDay2019 pic.twitter.com/laWQPsFcCt — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 27, 2019











Today, we remember and honor those who gave their lives in service to this country. #MemorialDay2019 pic.twitter.com/TVQcORTBvM — FBI (@FBI) May 27, 2019

Today we remember Tom Stefani, a fallen comrade who perished in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2007. A true patriot of the highest caliber, Tom was a dedicated professional who volunteered to serve our Nation during a time of crisis. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/WM5GQYgtyC — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) May 27, 2019





















On #MemorialDay, we honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. pic.twitter.com/jiiC0BcQml — US Labor Department (@USDOL) May 27, 2019

“Today is a sacred American holiday. A day when you pause to remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, for our security, for our liberty.” – @SecretaryPerry 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/XQe5ACkfI5 — Energy Department (@ENERGY) May 27, 2019









Today we remember those Americans who sacrificed all so that we could be free. pic.twitter.com/bllIQEM1cm — U.S. EPA (@EPA) May 27, 2019

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.