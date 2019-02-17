USS Tulsa becomes Navy’s newest warship

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A vessel that bears the name of Oklahoma’s second-largest city has been commissioned as the newest warship in the U.S. Navy’s fleet.

The USS Tulsa was commissioned on Saturday at a pier in San Francisco. The warship is an Independence-class combat ship designed to patrol coastlines. It’s the eighth ship of its kind in the Navy’s fleet.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said the ship is one of the most technologically advanced in the world. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Lankford said the massive vessel does not have a traditional rudder or propeller and operates more like a catamaran and a jet ski with a high draft, sitting just 14 feet (4 meters) in the water.

The warship features electronic components made by a Tulsa firm, U.S. Pioneer.

