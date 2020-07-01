Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Defense
 
Defense News
 
Navy
 
...

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

July 12, 2020 7:33 pm
 
1 min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet.

Seventeen sailors and four civilians were hospitalized with “non-life threatening injuries,” Raney said in a brief statement. He didn’t provide additional details.

Previously officials said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire was under investigation. It wasn’t immediately known where on the 840-foot (255-meter) amphibious assault vessel the blast and the fire occurred.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego.

Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port, and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

About 160 sailors and officers were on board, Raney said — far fewer than the thousand typically on the ship when it’s on active duty.

All crew members were accounted for, said Admiral Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.

“We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base, and shipboard firefighters aboard USS Bonhomme Richard,” Gilday said in a statement.

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Two other docked ships, USS Fitzgerald and USS Russell, were moved to berths away from the fire, Raney said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Defense Defense News Government News Navy U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift