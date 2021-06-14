On Air: Amtower Off-Center
This researcher is discovering what the Navy can learn from sharks

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
June 14, 2021 12:29 pm
Navy planners believe unmanned, underwater vessels will eventually become an important component in operations. Now an associate at the Naval Research Laboratory is close to a breakthrough in a crucial part of future vehicles, their external surfaces. With more on the research and why it’s important, research associate Nicole Xu and her NRL mentor Jason Geder, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

