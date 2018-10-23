All things OASIS & PSS

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
This week on Off the Shelf, Alexandra Rouse, GSA’s Professional Services Program executive, provides an update on GSA’s strategic professional services contract vehicles, OASIS ($3.5 billion in annual obligations) and the Professional Services Schedule ($10 billion in annual obligations).
Rouse provides an update on GSA’s on-ramps for OASIS and OASIS Small Business, highlighting the goal of significantly expanding OASIS SSB by adding a large number of new small business contractors.