Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

C4ISR drives innovation in military health

February 6, 2019 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

This week Erik Buice, vice president of Health Solutions at Northrop Grumman, joins Off the Shelf for a in-depth discussion on how the company is leveraging technology to help address military healthcare.

Head shot of Erik Buice
Erik Buice, VP of Health Solutions, Northrop Grumman

Buice shares how the military health market is changing and how industry is responding to future challenges and opportunities, and highlights key capabilities to the future of military healthcare, including delivery, logistics, patient movement and situational awareness.

In turn, Buice outlines how Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, technologies and procedures are driving innovation in military healthcare.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

He also discusses the increasingly vital role data analytics, biosensors and mobile devices play in delivering care to the warfighter.

In conclusion Buice shares his thoughts on the vital  importance of supporting the military healthcare modernization for the warfighter.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy C4ISR Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting data analytics Erik Buice Health IT logistics military health military healthcare Northrop Grumman Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron Technology

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.