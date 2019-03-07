An update on the FAS Federal Market Place Initiative

He also shares GSA’s current thinking regarding the Section 846 e-commerce initiative, including his thoughts regarding pricing, market access and the way forward for GSA, customer agencies and industry.
In turn, Thomas discusses the ongoing Schedules Modernization efforts including the goal of consolidating schedules to increase competition, reduce costs and increase access to commercial solutions.
He also explains how schedules modernization and consolidation will be a be winner for customers, contractors and the American people.
Finally, Thomas shares his thoughts regarding FAS internal systems and how rationalizing and modernizing systems are a great opportunity to improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of contracting support for customer agencies.