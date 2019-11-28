Listen Live Sports

Navigating the government’s contract compliance

November 28, 2019 4:56 pm
 
Head shot of Addie Cliffe
Addie Cliffe, partner, Crowell & Moring LLP

This week on Off the Shelf, Addie Cliffe, partner at Crowell & Moring LLP, provides an update on the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program, focusing on the current application of the Commercial Sales Practices (CSP) disclosure requirements, the Price Reduction Clause (PRC) applications and the new Transactional Data Reporting (TDR).

Cliffe also shares insights regarding the MAS audit process and compliance best practices for contractors.

Shifting gears, Cliffe highlights the evolving supply chain risk compliance regime, shares her thoughts on key supply chain and cyber risk for contractors, and corresponding government compliance requirements.

In sum, understanding and navigating the government’s contract compliance is fundamental to success in the federal market!

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

