<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Off the Shelf, Addie Cliffe, partner at Crowell & Moring LLP, provides an update on the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program, focusing on the current application of the Commercial Sales Practices (CSP) disclosure requirements, the Price Reduction Clause (PRC) applications and the new Transactional Data Reporting (TDR).

Cliffe also shares insights regarding the MAS audit process and compliance best practices for contractors.

Shifting gears, Cliffe highlights the evolving supply chain risk compliance regime, shares her thoughts on key supply chain and cyber risk for contractors, and corresponding government compliance requirements.

In sum, understanding and navigating the government’s contract compliance is fundamental to success in the federal market!

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.