COVID-19 and the threat to global public health

March 29, 2021 8:00 am
< a min read
      

This week’s guest on Off the Shelf is Dr. Evan Loh, CEO of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Paratek).

Dr. Evan Loh, CEO, Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek develops next generation antibiotics to fight antimicrobial resistance with a focus on serious community acquired infections. Loh joined the show to discuss the unspoken pandemic — the troubling rise in antibiotic-resistant infections and the threat to global public health.

Against this backdrop, Loh shared his insights on the market dynamics that create significant challenges for domestic small business firms seeking to develop next generation antibiotics. He also shared Paratek’s story of the development of NUZRA, a fourth-generation tetracycline.

Loh highlighted the fragile market dynamics in creating next generation antibiotics and what can be done to create incentives for future antibiotic development.

Finally, he discussed Paratek’s ongoing work with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in delivering its next generation antibiotic to DoD  to protect the warfighter.

