On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

An update on NASA SEWP

April 12, 2022 7:14 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week’s Off the Shelf focuses the spotlight on the oldest and most successful IT GWAC, NASA SEWP.

Joanne Woytek, program manager for NASA SEWP, provides an update on NASA SEWP’s performance over the last fiscal year, highlighting key contract features enhancing value and flexibility for customer agencies.

Head shot of Joanne Woytek
Joanne Woytek, program manager, NASA SEWP

She shares the latest on how NASA SEWP is performing in supporting small business while meeting customer agency mission needs.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Woytek also provides an update on the FY23 operational and strategic goals for NASA SEWP, including implementing new internal training for the acquisition workforce. She also provides an update on NASA SEWP’s approach to SCRM and how the program plays a unique role in bringing the government perspective to international standards bodies.

Finally, Woytek touches on the initial thinking/planning for NASA SEWP VI, the follow-on to the current contract, which ends in 2025.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards GWACs Joanne Woytek NASA SEWP NASA SEWP V Off the Shelf Radio Interviews

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|18 Cloud Native Security Platform Virtual...
4|18 FFIEC Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (16...
4|18 U.S. Infrastructure Deal Impacts on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories