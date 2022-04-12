Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week’s Off the Shelf focuses the spotlight on the oldest and most successful IT GWAC, NASA SEWP.

Joanne Woytek, program manager for NASA SEWP, provides an update on NASA SEWP’s performance over the last fiscal year, highlighting key contract features enhancing value and flexibility for customer agencies.

She shares the latest on how NASA SEWP is performing in supporting small business while meeting customer agency mission needs.

Woytek also provides an update on the FY23 operational and strategic goals for NASA SEWP, including implementing new internal training for the acquisition workforce. She also provides an update on NASA SEWP’s approach to SCRM and how the program plays a unique role in bringing the government perspective to international standards bodies.

Finally, Woytek touches on the initial thinking/planning for NASA SEWP VI, the follow-on to the current contract, which ends in 2025.