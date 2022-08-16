Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week Ben Hall, chief executive officer of Golden State Medical Supply, Inc. (GSMS), joined Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion focusing on key contracting programs and purchasing trends in the federal generic pharmaceutical market. Hall shared the GSMS founding history and how the company has evolved into a leading contractor supporting the Department of Veteran Affairs and... READ MORE

This week Ben Hall, chief executive officer of Golden State Medical Supply, Inc. (GSMS), joined Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion focusing on key contracting programs and purchasing trends in the federal generic pharmaceutical market.

Hall shared the GSMS founding history and how the company has evolved into a leading contractor supporting the Department of Veteran Affairs and Defense Health Agency health care needs.

He highlighted the depth, breath, and key characteristics of the federal customer base, including how VA and Defense Department programs are structured to meet the needs of veterans and the warfighter.

Hall also identified and discussed key trends shaping the VA and DoD health care systems, and shared his thoughts on leadership and the keys to building a high performing organization.