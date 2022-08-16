On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trends in the federal generic pharmaceutical market

August 16, 2022 7:30 am
This week Ben Hall, chief executive officer of Golden State Medical Supply, Inc. (GSMS), joined Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion focusing on key contracting programs and purchasing trends in the federal generic pharmaceutical market.

Hall shared the GSMS founding history and how the company has evolved into a leading contractor supporting the Department of Veteran Affairs and Defense Health Agency health care needs.

This week Ben Hall, chief executive officer of Golden State Medical Supply, Inc. (GSMS), joined Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion focusing on key contracting programs and purchasing trends in the federal generic pharmaceutical market.

Ben Hall, chief executive officer of Golden State Medical Supply, Inc.

Hall shared the GSMS founding history and how the company has evolved into a leading contractor supporting the Department of Veteran Affairs and Defense Health Agency health care needs.

He highlighted the depth, breath, and key characteristics of the federal customer base, including how VA and Defense Department programs are structured to meet the needs of veterans and the warfighter.

Hall also identified and discussed key trends shaping the VA and DoD health care systems, and shared his thoughts on leadership and the keys to building a high performing organization.

      

