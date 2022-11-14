On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

A procurement potpourri

November 14, 2022 3:50 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week Jason Miller, executive editor at Federal News Network, joins the show for an update on the latest procurement news and analysis.

Miller shares his thoughts and analysis on a host of government contract issues, including the evolution of eCommerce and the next steps for GSA.

He also talks about the impact of inflation on government contractors, the...

READ MORE

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Jason Miller, executive editor, Federal News Network

This week Jason Miller, executive editor at Federal News Network, joins the show for an update on the latest procurement news and analysis.

Miller shares his thoughts and analysis on a host of government contract issues, including the evolution of eCommerce and the next steps for GSA.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

He also talks about the impact of inflation on government contractors, the GSA response in the MAS program, the state of commercial item contracting, and role of OFPP and the impact of the unfilled position of OFPP Administrator.

      
Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy commercial item contracting Contracting eCommerce Federal News Network General Services Administration inflation Jason Miller Multiple Award Schedule Program Management Office Off the Shelf OFPP Radio Interviews