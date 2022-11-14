A procurement potpourri

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week Jason Miller, executive editor at Federal News Network, joins the show for an update on the latest procurement news and analysis. Miller shares his thoughts and analysis on a host of government contract issues, including the evolution of eCommerce and the next steps for GSA. He also talks about the impact of inflation on government contractors, the... READ MORE

This week Jason Miller, executive editor at Federal News Network, joins the show for an update on the latest procurement news and analysis.

Miller shares his thoughts and analysis on a host of government contract issues, including the evolution of eCommerce and the next steps for GSA.

He also talks about the impact of inflation on government contractors, the GSA response in the MAS program, the state of commercial item contracting, and role of OFPP and the impact of the unfilled position of OFPP Administrator.