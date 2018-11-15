More SEWP for you! – An online chat with NASA’s program manager

Joanne Woytek, the program manager of NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise Wide Procurement (SEWP) contract, joined Federal News Radio’s “More SEWP for you!” online chat, part of an ongoing new initiative to connect federal buyers with federal acquisition program managers.

Woytek answered your questions about the continuing evolution of the governmentwide acquisition contract for technology products and services – celebrating its 25th anniversary. She discussed new tools to help customer agencies better use the program and what fiscal 2018 trends influence what agencies are buying.

NASA anticipates a 10 percent increase in sales under SEWP for 2018, and even more growth in 2019. SEWP also plans to increase its contracting support staff by as much as 25 percent to deal with that sales growth.

During the chat, participants asked questions live or submitted them in advance by emailing moderator, Executive Editor Jason Miller.

Joanne Woytek has been the program manager of NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise Wide Procurement (SEWP) contract since 1999. Ms. Woytek continues to be the key figure in the continuing evolution of the program, and in the management of strategic direction, day-to-day operations, and planning of the SEWP program. Ms. Woytek is a 40-year veteran to Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) in Greenbelt, Maryland and is in her 18th year as program manager. Prior to SEWP, Ms. Woytek served as a NASA mathematician focused on systems administration, database management and user application programming.

