Workforce
 
OPM
 
...

D.C. federal offices on 2-hour delay Tuesday

January 14, 2019 8:08 pm
 
The Office of Personnel Management announced that federal offices in the nation’s capital will open two hours late on Tuesday.

OPM announced the decision Monday night. Offices in Washington were closed all day Monday after a weekend snowstorm.

Employees at agencies not affected by the current government shutdown will be granted two hours’ weather and safety leave to cover the delayed opening. Employees excepted from furlough at non-funded agencies are expected to follow the operating status, but in their case the two-hour delay will be considered furlough time.

Emergency employees will be expected at their worksites, but OPM said non-emergency employees also have the opportunity to use:

  1. Earned annual leave, compensatory time off, credit hours, or sick leave, as appropriate
  2. Leave without pay
  3. A flexible work schedule day off or rearrange their work hours under flexible work schedules
  4. Telework, with supervisors’ approval
David Thornton

David Thornton is a digital editor of Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. Follow @dthorntonWFED

