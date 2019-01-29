OPM calls 3-hour delay Wednesday over snow, icy conditions

The Office of Personnel Management has directed federal employees in the Washington metro area to report to work three hours later than normal on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has warned an overnight drop in temperatures and windy conditions could lead to icy conditions Wednesday morning.

DC-area federal employees have the option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework.

Snow showers impacted much of the national capital region Tuesday evening and led to OPM ordering agencies to allow employees to leave two hours earlier than usual.

Storm Team 4, as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, reported 3 inches of snowfall at Dulles International Airport, 1.8 inches in Leesburg, Virginia, 1.4 inches in Vienna, Virginia, and an inch in Columbia, Maryland.

In Virginia, Fairfax County public schools will close Wednesday, as well those in Culpeper, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Manassas City and Manassas Park City public schools are also closed Wednesday. Falls Church City public school will open two hours late Wednesday.

In Maryland, Anne Arundel County public schools will also open two hours late. Check WTOP for a complete list of school delays and closures.

