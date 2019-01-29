Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Workforce
 
OPM
 
...

OPM tells DC-area feds to go home early

January 29, 2019 9:35 am
 
< a min read
38 Shares       

The Office of Personnel Management released a status update Tuesday authorizing early departure for federal offices in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

Weather conditions in the area are expected to worsen as rain and snow move in later this afternoon. The National Weather Service said a “potent wintry blast” could be expected later on. As reported by WTOP, “D.C. and its immediate suburbs can expect an inch or two of snow by 11 p.m., while areas farther south into Virginia and Southern Maryland will most likely see less.”

OPM said employees may request unscheduled leave to depart prior to staggered departure times.

In general, as is typical, non-emergency employees who can telework will receive weather and safety leave only for the amount of time required to commute home.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

“Once these employees arrive at home, they must complete any remaining portion of the workday by teleworking, taking unscheduled leave (paid or unpaid) or other paid time off, or a combination,” the memo said.

Emergency employees however are expected to remain at work unless otherwise directed by their agency.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Steff Thomas

Steff Thomas is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News federal offices Management National Weather Service OPM OPM People snow unscheduled leave weather related leave Workforce WTOP

Top Stories

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.